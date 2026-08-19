National

Mahama deserves praise for creating Youth Development Ministry – Osman Ayariga

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  19 August 2026 12:55pm
Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga
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Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, has commended President John Dramani Mahama for establishing the Ministry for Youth Development and Empowerment to address the challenges confronting Ghana’s young population.

According to him, the creation of the ministry demonstrates the government’s commitment to placing youth development at the centre of national development.

Speaking at the National Youth Forum organised by the Ministry for Youth Development and Empowerment at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Wednesday, August 19, Mr Ayariga said the government’s focus had been to equip young people with the skills and opportunities needed to become economically productive.

“Our focus has been to train and give Ghanaian youth the opportunity and the know-how to be entrepreneurs,” he said.

He said the government was working to create an enabling environment where young people could acquire relevant skills, build networks and establish sustainable businesses.

Mr Ayariga said young Ghanaians required more than conventional employment opportunities, stressing the need for skills development and support systems that would enable them to create jobs for themselves and others.

He said the establishment of the ministry was therefore an important step towards providing a coordinated response to the needs and aspirations of Ghana’s youth.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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