Cybersecurity purchase letter is fake – EOCO Investigator tells court as prosecution closes case

Kwabena Adu-Boahene, the former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB)

An EOCO investigator has told the Accra High Court that a letter presented by former National Signals Bureau (NSB) boss Kwabena Adu Boahene as evidence of the purchase of a cybersecurity system is fake.

Frank Marshall Cromwell, the fourth and final prosecution witness, made the claim during the final day of his cross-examination before the prosecution closed its case.

According to Mr Cromwell, forensic analysis of the document established that it was not genuine and had been forged.

He said the letter had no contact details or signatory. He also pointed to differences in the company names and logo sizes when compared with other letters from the same entity.

“Our investigations show that this letter is not genuine and not authentic. It has no contact details, no person as a signatory and compared to other letters from same entity, has different names and logo sizes,” Frank Marshall Cromwell told the Court.

Prosecution closes case

The prosecution has now closed its case after completing the cross-examination of Mr Cromwell.

The State has called four witnesses to support the 11 financial charges against Mr Adu Boahene, his wife Angela Adjei Boateng and Advantage Solutions Limited, a company allegedly owned by the two.

The charges relate to the alleged stealing of GH¢49.1 million earmarked for the purchase of cybersecurity software for the state.

The first prosecution witness, driver Frank Anane Dekpey, testified about running errands for Mr Adu Boahene, including carrying cash in “Ghana must go bags” for deposits and withdrawals on his instructions.

The second witness, NSB Head of Finance Ruby Adumoah Opoku, testified about the transfer of the GH¢49.1 million from the NSB account into an account she said was unknown to the Bureau.

The third witness testified that she operated a company allegedly set up by the accused persons to move funds. She also told the court that the accused persons gave her pre-signed cheques for that purpose.

Mr Cromwell, the fourth witness, gave evidence on the account allegedly created to divert the funds. He also testified about investigations into the accused persons' private expenditures and challenged the authenticity of the letter purportedly confirming the purchase of the cybersecurity system.

No-case submission

Following the close of the prosecution’s case, lawyers for the accused persons indicated their intention to file a “submission of no case.”

The court has given the defence two weeks, until September 25, to file the application.

The prosecution will have another two weeks to respond after service of the application.

The court has scheduled November 5, 2026, to determine whether the prosecution has established a case requiring the accused persons to open their defence.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.