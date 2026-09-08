Weija Dam spillage begins a day earlier than announced as GWL responds to rising water levels

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has commenced controlled spillage from the Weija Dam a day earlier than initially announced following a rise in water levels upstream.

The Greater Accra Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Dennis Nartey Adjannor, said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to avoid having to release a large volume of water at once.

GWL had announced on Monday, September 7, that spillage from the dam would begin on Wednesday, September 9.

However, Mr Adjannor said the water level rose significantly upstream, prompting GWL to open one gate on Tuesday, September 8.

“Instead of anticipating opening the spillage tomorrow, they experienced a high level of water from Nsawam Dam, and so it has necessitated them to open it today,” he said.

He explained that the early and controlled release was intended to prevent the need for a larger discharge, which could increase the risk of flooding downstream.

“And so that we avoid opening at full blast, which usually causes the flooding. And so they've opened one gate at 6 inches,” he added.

Data from the Weija Dam operations as of 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday showed the water level at 13.78 metres (45.2 feet), with Gate #2 opened to six inches (0.15 metres).

Mr Adjannor said the situation would continue to be closely monitored, with additional gates potentially opened if the water level rises further.

“So monitoring the level of the water, if it goes high, maybe tomorrow they might add another one at the same level at 6 inches. So that they can be reducing it in bits,” he said.

Communities likely to be affected by the spillage include Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Ada Kopey and surrounding areas.

Residents in downstream communities have been advised to remain alert, comply with official evacuation directives and avoid activities that could expose them to danger.

GWL’s Chief Manager and Head of Public Relations, Stanley Martey, had earlier warned residents occupying unauthorised areas along the river course to evacuate.

“If they do not move and the dam is to collapse, the water will definitely wipe out all their properties and they themselves,” he cautioned.

He urged residents to heed the warnings, stressing that the priority was to prevent a repeat of the destruction caused by recent flooding.

Mr Adjannor said NADMO was working with the relevant District Assembly, traditional authorities and resident associations to coordinate precautionary measures and prepare communities for possible impacts.

The extent and duration of the spillage will depend on the volume of water flowing into the dam.

GWL says it is monitoring the situation and will provide further updates, while additional gates could be opened if water levels continue to rise.

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