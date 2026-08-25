NYA CEO urges Ghanaian youth to take an active role in decision-making

Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Abdulai Ayariga

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Abdulai Ayariga, has urged young people to take an active role in decision-making and governance, stressing that they are not merely citizens-in-waiting but citizens with a legitimate stake in Ghana’s development today.

Speaking at the National Youth Parliament Mock Sitting, Mr Ayariga said democracy could not thrive when only a section of society participated in the processes that shape the country.

He encouraged young people to engage with national issues, question policies, propose alternatives and contribute meaningfully to discussions on matters affecting their lives and communities.

He said the National Youth Parliament provides an important platform for young people to understand democratic institutions, develop civic competence and gain practical experience in parliamentary processes.

According to him, such engagements must go beyond speeches and events to create mechanisms through which the views, proposals and recommendations of young people can feed into policy and national development.

Mr Ayariga further challenged young people to prepare themselves for the responsibility that comes with leadership by acquiring knowledge, competence and character.

He urged them not to allow social media to become the only arena for civic participation, but to take their voices into their communities, schools, workplaces and formal institutions where decisions are made.

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