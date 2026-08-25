National

NYA CEO urges Ghanaian youth to take an active role in decision-making

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  25 August 2026 12:12pm
Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Abdulai Ayariga
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Abdulai Ayariga, has urged young people to take an active role in decision-making and governance, stressing that they are not merely citizens-in-waiting but citizens with a legitimate stake in Ghana’s development today.

Speaking at the National Youth Parliament Mock Sitting, Mr Ayariga said democracy could not thrive when only a section of society participated in the processes that shape the country.

He encouraged young people to engage with national issues, question policies, propose alternatives and contribute meaningfully to discussions on matters affecting their lives and communities.

He said the National Youth Parliament provides an important platform for young people to understand democratic institutions, develop civic competence and gain practical experience in parliamentary processes.

According to him, such engagements must go beyond speeches and events to create mechanisms through which the views, proposals and recommendations of young people can feed into policy and national development.

Mr Ayariga further challenged young people to prepare themselves for the responsibility that comes with leadership by acquiring knowledge, competence and character.

He urged them not to allow social media to become the only arena for civic participation, but to take their voices into their communities, schools, workplaces and formal institutions where decisions are made.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group