Youth health and wellbeing must remain central to national development – Osman Ayariga

Audio By Carbonatix
Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, has called for greater attention to the health and well-being of young people as Ghana pursues its development agenda.
He said the physical, mental, and general well-being of the youth must remain a central consideration in policies and programmes designed to prepare them for the future.
Speaking at the National Youth Forum organised by the Ministry for Youth Development and Empowerment at UPSA on Wednesday, August 19, Mr Ayariga said Ghana’s development could not be separated from the well-being of its young population.
“Youth health and wellbeing must remain central to the development of the country,” he said.
According to him, a healthy and empowered youth population would be better positioned to acquire skills, pursue education, engage in entrepreneurship, and contribute productively to national development.
He said youth empowerment must therefore adopt a holistic approach that addresses not only employment and skills development but also the broader social and personal needs of young people.
Mr Ayariga said sustained investment in the youth would help build a more resilient generation capable of driving Ghana’s development in the years ahead.
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