B5 Plus urges import bans on goods Ghana can produce

B5 Plus Chairman Mukesh Thakwani has called on government to ban imports of products that can be manufactured in Ghana, arguing that stronger support for local industry could create jobs, expand exports and reduce the country’s spending on imported goods.

Speaking during a media engagement with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the head of the iron and steel manufacturer said domestic production capacity remained underused even as competing products continued to enter the country.

Thakwani cited what he described as capacity utilisation below 50 per cent in the industry and said manufacturers had room to increase output. He argued that greater production could serve both Ghana and neighbouring markets.

“So we are not only producing the goods for Ghana but also for the West African market,” he said.

He urged government to examine the continued importation of products that local businesses could manufacture and raised concerns about exemptions granted to some competing imports.

Thakwani also questioned the tax treatment of certain imported goods, saying local manufacturers needed stronger support.

His remarks did not identify particular importers or set out a list of products for the proposed restrictions.

He argued that supporting local production could help Ghana conserve foreign exchange while creating additional employment.

The appeal connected the interests of manufacturers with the wider national goals of industrial development, trade and job creation.

Turning to B5 Plus’s operations, Thakwani highlighted the company’s investment in prefabrication capacity and said its products could compete internationally.

He cited ISO certification and a Kaizen approach to continuous improvement as part of its commitment to quality.

The policy appeal accompanied his acknowledgement of the GRA’s recognition of the company’s tax compliance.

“We accept this recognition with humility and it encourages us to work even harder and contribute even more to the development and prosperity of our country,” he said.

Thakwani said B5 Plus remained committed to responsible corporate citizenship, good governance, continued investment, job creation and meeting its tax obligations.

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