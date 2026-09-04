Cape Coast Youth Development Association holds youth mentorship colloquium

The Cape Coast Youth Development Association (CCYDA) has organised a leadership and mentorship colloquium to inspire and equip young people in Cape Coast to build successful futures and contribute to the development of the historic city.

‎The session brought together successful Cape Coast indigenes from various fields, students, young entrepreneurs and representatives of key stakeholder groups to network, share experiences and inspire one another towards a better future.

‎Drawing on their personal experiences, speakers took turns to share their stories of struggles, emphasising the need for young people to remain resilient, committed and persistent in their pursuit for success.

‎The event was held on the theme: “From memory to momentum: The black star rising” as part of activities marking this year’s Fetu Afahye.

‎Dr James Conduah Orleans-Lindsey, President of the Ghana Real Estate Association and Patron of the CCYDA, underscored the importance of mentorship for young people as he shared his story of how he got into real estate.

‎He recalled that he was mentored by three great people who guided his path and trained him to become one of Ghana’s top real estate developers, urging every young person to find a mentor.

‎”In fact, it is through mentorship that I became the Chancellor of the best technical university in Ghana, the Cape Coast Technical University,” he added.

‎Dr Orleans-Lindsey, who also chaired the event, entreated the youth to go through life slowly but with grit, stressing that success was not an event but a process.

‎Highlighting the opportunities that abound in education, business, and technology, he said the youth of today had no reason to fail.

‎Mr Charles Quansah, a presidential aide, stressed the value of mentorship, crediting Justice Yonny Kalendi’s guidance for shaping his legal career and paving his way to Jubilee House, the seat of government.

‎As a science student in secondary school, he switched to the arts, believing medicine was his only career option, which he feared, attributing the decision to the absence of a mentor.

‎Mr Quansah noted that challenges were inevitable but challenged them to persevere, saying, “You need to have an inherent mandate and purpose.”

‎”When you succeed, remember to return home to help develop your city. Many indigenes are in high places but have failed to return home,” he said.

‎Mr Thomas Hughes Amissah, Deputy Manager, NIB Bank, emphasised the importance of discipline, focus, resilience, and good attitude, as he told his own story.

‎”I am not the most qualified or handsome person, but I am where I am today because of discipline,” he said, adding that “don’t let where you come from limit you.”

‎Dr Nana Obuafo Kwamena Essuman Appiah I, CEO of Citizens Talking Responsibility, USA, disclosed his contribution to the development of the modern-day mobile phones, indicating everybody could do anything.

‎In that regard, he said young people must be led by determination, sacrifice, integrity, and resolution in all their endeavours.

‎Mr Charles Walker, a lawyer, challenged the youth to train and educate themselves beyond the classroom, urging them to leverage digital technologies.

‎Mr Kwabena Abekah Turkson, CEO of Sonturk Supermarket, narrating his struggles on the streets, noted that honesty was the best virtue.

‎He urged the youth to embrace entrepreneurship and move away from the fixation on white-collar jobs.

‎Mr David Gibbs, Deputy High Commissioner of Barbados, encouraged the youth to challenge the status quo and work to change where necessary possible.

‎He lauded event as useful as it would prepare the next generation of leaders and empower them to confront existential threats.

‎He disclosed that plans to twin Cape Coast with Speightstown in Barbados were at an advanced stage to strengthen cultural ties and partnerships in education, religion, and other areas for mutual development.

‎Mr George Justice Arthur, Mayor of Cape Coast, challenged the young people of Cape Coast to stick to their culture and tradition, particularly their language.

‎He also charged them to be submissive and keep your faith in God, citing his life as an example.

‎The Mayor called for unity and a shared focus among the people to advance the city’s development.

‎Nana Ekua Abookyi VI, Paramount Queen Mother of Oguaa Traditional Area, impressed upon the successful indigenes of Cape Coast to work together to create jobs for the youth.

‎She also expressed worry about the rising incidence of substance abuse among the youth, urging them to stay away from drugs and all form of social vices.

‎Mr Josiah Spio-Gabbrah, General Secretary of CCYDA, explained that the colloquium was aimed at inspiring and empowering youth.

‎He observed that many young people were talented and had great ideas, but they lacked the guidance to be great, hence, the Initiative.

‎He expressed the Association’s commitment to education, mentorship and development as they mark their 16th anniversary this year.

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