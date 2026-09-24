I am a perfectionist – Actor William Lamptey

Ghanaian actor William Lamptey says winning the 2026 Africa Monologue Challenge has made him realise he is a perfectionist.

The winner of the 2026 Africa Monologue Challenge (AMC) opened up about how monologues have shaped his creative journey and helped project African stories.

In an interview with Nikki Samonas on Joy Prime’s Changes show, Lamptey said winning the recently concluded 2026 Africa Monologue Challenge, which took place in Ghana, made him realise that he is a perfectionist.

Asked whether he would consider himself a perfectionist after winning the competition, he said, “Yes,” adding that criticism is not new to him, as he often criticises himself to ensure perfection in his craft.

This, he said, has led him to believe that he is a perfectionist in his artistry.

“Regardless of what I do, I strive to make sure that it’s the best of what I’m doing. Even if it’s something that I’m playing with, I make sure that I’m doing it well and take it seriously,” he said.

Speaking about how he won the 13th edition of the AMC, he shared that his final two monologues were the breakthrough performances that paved the way for his success.

The actor said his monologues, titled Down Syndrome and Truth, caught the attention of both viewers and the judges. This boosted his confidence and strengthened his belief in himself, motivating him to push harder and ultimately win the competition.

“My last two monologues because they made it to the judges’ favourite and I won the viewers’ favourite. That was phase eight and nine. The eighth one was ‘Down Syndrome’ and the ninth one was ‘The Truth’ which I won the judges’ and viewers’ favourite. Those two I feel gave me a very strong footing because I got motivated after my ‘Down Syndrome’ monologue won the viewers’ favourite. That’s why I was able to make it to the next phase.”

Reflecting on the journey, the actor said he does not consider himself exceptionally more talented than the other competitors in the challenge but believes his victory was by favour.

With a heart full of gratitude, he expressed his thankfulness to God for how far he has come in the industry and for granting him the opportunity to win the competition.

“I’m thankful to God for everything because there are certain things that I feel he just blessed me with. I don’t know why and how he does it but I’m truly grateful. I feel it’s been a long journey and it hasn’t been easy at all. I’m just casting my mind back and thinking of how anxious I was and how fierce the competition got because all my friends are so talented but out of two thousand, I made it to number one. How? Why?” he questioned rhetorically.

Lamptey also expressed his appreciation to Ghanaians and his fans for the unwavering support they showed him throughout the competition.

He said he did not expect to win, particularly because of how competitive the voting became at a point during the challenge.

“I started this thing with the intention that I wanted to keep myself busy. I got 70,823 votes and the voting ended two days before the performance and I was really mesmerized because my Kenyan brother made the competition very fierce for me. At a point he was like 2,000 votes ahead of me and I didn’t know how I was going to get there. But to know that I wasn’t standing alone and Ghanaians and people around the world had pulled out to help me get to that point of toping the polls before the night of the performance. So it was a fulfilling moment because I knew we won two sides of the coin. The audience helped me, God helped me, and I helped myself as well.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.