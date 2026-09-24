National

Video: Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu collapses while addressing students at GIMPA

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  24 September 2026 5:42pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, reportedly collapsed while addressing students at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra.

The incident occurred on Thursday, September 24, during an engagement with students at the institution, where the legislator was delivering an address.

According to information gathered, Lawyer Sosu suddenly became unwell and collapsed on stage, prompting individuals at the venue to quickly rush to his aid.

Watch the video below:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group