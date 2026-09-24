Video: Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu collapses while addressing students at GIMPA

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, reportedly collapsed while addressing students at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra.
The incident occurred on Thursday, September 24, during an engagement with students at the institution, where the legislator was delivering an address.
According to information gathered, Lawyer Sosu suddenly became unwell and collapsed on stage, prompting individuals at the venue to quickly rush to his aid.
Watch the video below:
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