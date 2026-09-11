GIMPA Africa initiative to promote collaboration among African institutions

The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) is strengthening its engagement with institutions and governments across Africa through the GIMPA Africa Initiative, aimed at promoting collaboration, knowledge-sharing and institutional development.

Rector of GIMPA, Prof Samuel Kwaku Bonsu, said the initiative was created to build on the institute’s long history of supporting governments and institutions across the continent.

Speaking on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on September 11, Prof Bonsu said GIMPA has, over the years, established a strong reputation for providing expertise in management, leadership and public administration, and the institute is now seeking to leverage that reputation to deepen its contribution to Africa’s development.

“The GIMPA Africa Initiative is to help us bring African institutions together, let us learn from each other and focus on what matters to us most,” Professor Bonsu said.

He explained that the initiative involves engaging African governments, institutions and other partners to identify areas where GIMPA can provide support and share its expertise.

Prof Bonsu said GIMPA’s approach would be based on collaboration rather than simply exporting programmes or systems developed in Ghana.

He stressed that interventions would be adapted to the needs and circumstances of individual countries, with attention to local content.

“Of course, customising it for local content,” he said, emphasising the need for African institutions to develop solutions that reflect their own realities.

Prof Bonsu disclosed that the initiative has already resulted in projects in several African countries.

He said GIMPA is currently actively represented in The Gambia, where the institute is working on an ongoing project.

He also disclosed that a GIMPA team is working with the government of Lesotho to support the transformation of a sister institution.

“We are currently working on a project and, in fact, tomorrow I'm leaving to go to Lesotho with the team, working with the government of Lesotho in helping a sister institution transform itself,” he said.

According to him, the goal is to support the institution’s transformation and potentially position it to serve as a strong management and public administration institution for the southern African region.

He said such partnerships demonstrate the opportunities available to GIMPA as it expands its activities beyond Ghana.

Prof Bonsu said the initiative would also provide a platform for African institutions to learn from each other and share experiences in addressing common challenges.

He noted that while institutions across Africa may face similar difficulties, their circumstances differ, making it important to develop solutions that are suited to local environments.

The Rector said GIMPA would therefore continue working closely with its partners to identify their priorities and develop practical interventions.

He expressed optimism that stronger partnerships among African institutions would improve institutional capacity and contribute to better public-sector management across the continent.

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