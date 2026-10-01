You have 24 hours to vacate – AMA Mayor warns squatters after Avenor fire outbreak

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) says victims of the Avenor Industrial Area fire will not be allowed to resettle at the affected site after they are evacuated.

Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey says the Assembly had already served notices to squatters and other occupants to vacate the area, but some remained despite the directive.

Speaking to Adom News, Mr. Allotey said the affected area is not safe for people to return to and has directed occupants to leave within 24 hours.

“We have already given them notice to vacate this place, but they are still here. After this fire, we are not going to allow anybody to come back and resettle here. They have 24 hours to vacate the area,” he said.

The Mayor said the activities of some occupants, particularly those operating from unauthorised structures, contributed to the risks associated with the area.

He stressed that the Assembly would not permit the affected persons to return to the site after the evacuation.

Mr. Allotey also told Adom News that he had received information about one person reportedly losing their life in the fire, although he was yet to obtain further details to confirm the circumstances.

“I have been told that one person has died, but I am yet to get the full details. We are still gathering information,” he stated.

The Mayor further called on journalists to be cautious about giving platforms to people occupying areas illegally to make demands for resettlement after such incidents.

“I think it is time journalists stopped giving opportunities to people who occupy illegal places to come and lament. We need to deal with the issue properly and ensure that people do not continue to occupy places that are not meant for habitation.”

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