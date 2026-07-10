Police investigate Chief Inspector over alleged rental of illegal structures to sex workers in Kumasi

Audio By Carbonatix
A Chief Inspector of the Ghana Police Service in the Ashanti region is under investigation over his alleged involvement in renting out unauthorised structures to commercial sex workers at Asafo BB in Kumasi.
The officer, whose name was withheld in a police statement, is reported to have owned unauthorised structures in the enclave.
His activity was uncovered when a special task force from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly stormed the area to demolish the illegal structures sitting along the Subin stream behind the COCOBOD building in Adum.
The exercise was halted when the squatters physically assaulted the team comprising soldiers and city guards.
They pelted stones and clubs at the team and destroyed two pickup trucks and an excavator being used for the demolition, with windscreens shattered and tyres deflated.
The scuffle saw three officers of the task force, including a soldier, sustaining various degrees of injury.
The Kumasi mayor, Richard Ofori Agyeman–Boadi, has hinted at an unannounced second phase of the demolition.
Meanwhile, the police say it is gravely concerned about the activity of the said police officer and will subsequently communicate any developments regarding the allegations.
Speaking on Luv FM, Benjamin Agyenim-Boateng, Head of Physical Planning at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) revealed the officer is alleged to have owned about twelve (12) shacks in the area.
Latest Stories
-
Concerned Bantama Youth petition police over alleged threats ahead of NPP constituency elections
9 minutes
-
Don’t drag Bawumia into NPP internal decisions – Haruna Mohammed
12 minutes
-
Nkoko Nkitinkiti’s first phase success sets stage for commercial poultry revolution – Eric Opoku
18 minutes
-
GHS confirms no Cholera outbreak after floods, urges continued preventive measures
19 minutes
-
NPP to sanction members found guilty of election-related violence
23 minutes
-
Paul Twum-Barimah congratulates newly elected Dormaa East NPP constituency executives
36 minutes
-
Massive fire guts alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26
41 minutes
-
Suame NPP elects constituency executives peacefully; MP John Darko congratulates winners
1 hour
-
US Senator Lindsey Graham dies after ‘brief and sudden illness’, his office says
1 hour
-
Bantama Brigade for Peace calls for heightened security ahead of NPP constituency elections
2 hours
-
2026 FIFA World Cup: Top four-ranked teams make semi-finals for the first time
2 hours
-
Teacher reappears in court for allegedly assaulting student
2 hours
-
Bantama NPP dispute deepens as supporter invokes curses over injunction
2 hours
-
Poor roads, lack of accommodation driving health workers away from rural postings — GHS
3 hours
-
High court restrains Assin South NPP from holding constituency elections
4 hours