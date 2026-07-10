Police investigate Chief Inspector over alleged rental of illegal structures to sex workers in Kumasi

A Chief Inspector of the Ghana Police Service in the Ashanti region is under investigation over his alleged involvement in renting out unauthorised structures to commercial sex workers at Asafo BB in Kumasi.

The officer, whose name was withheld in a police statement, is reported to have owned unauthorised structures in the enclave.

His activity was uncovered when a special task force from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly stormed the area to demolish the illegal structures sitting along the Subin stream behind the COCOBOD building in Adum.

The exercise was halted when the squatters physically assaulted the team comprising soldiers and city guards.

They pelted stones and clubs at the team and destroyed two pickup trucks and an excavator being used for the demolition, with windscreens shattered and tyres deflated.

The scuffle saw three officers of the task force, including a soldier, sustaining various degrees of injury.

The Kumasi mayor, Richard Ofori Agyeman–Boadi, has hinted at an unannounced second phase of the demolition.

Meanwhile, the police say it is gravely concerned about the activity of the said police officer and will subsequently communicate any developments regarding the allegations.

Speaking on Luv FM, Benjamin Agyenim-Boateng, Head of Physical Planning at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) revealed the officer is alleged to have owned about twelve (12) shacks in the area.

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