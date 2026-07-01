3 arrested in Bolgatanga for trafficking girls into prostitution

The Upper East Regional Police Command has arrested three suspects in Bolgatanga over their alleged involvement in a human trafficking operation that reportedly forced young women into prostitution at Gbane in the Talensi District.

The suspects, identified as Peace Agbede, Favour Sunday Udo and Faith Levy, are accused of luring victims from Nigeria under the guise of opportunities in the Ghanaian movie industry.

According to preliminary investigations, one of the victims was allegedly recruited in Nigeria by Peace Agbede, who promised to help her pursue a career in the film industry due to her appearance.

Upon arriving in Ghana, however, the victim was reportedly taken to Gbane-Tongo and forced into prostitution instead.

Investigators say the victim was compelled to pay GH¢400 daily to her alleged handler.

The situation reportedly worsened when the victim gave birth on 26 June 2026. Police say the suspects later attempted to persuade her to sell the newborn baby for GH¢20,000 to an interested buyer.

A search conducted in the room of one of the suspects led to the discovery of several items, including sales record books bearing multiple names and 265 unused condoms.

Police also rescued four young women aged between 18 and 20 years during the operation.

The suspects are currently in police custody and are expected to be put before court as investigations continue.

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