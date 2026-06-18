Police arrest suspected armed robber, accomplice over Bolgatanga home invasion

The Upper East Regional Police Command has arrested a suspected notorious armed robber and his alleged accomplice in connection with a robbery attack at Zaare, a suburb of Bolgatanga.

The suspects, identified as 26-year-old Jeffrey Alentis and Moro Mohammed, are currently in police custody, assisting with investigations.

According to a statement issued by the Upper East Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Abdul-Rahman Sumaila, the arrests were made following an intelligence-led operation by the Command.

Police said the robbery occurred at about 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, when the main suspect allegedly scaled the wall of a residential property at Zaare and gained access to the house of a female victim.

The suspect, who was reportedly wearing a face mask, is said to have entered the victim’s room through the kitchen before attacking her with pepper spray. He subsequently made away with a laptop computer and a Samsung Galaxy A07 mobile phone.

The statement further indicated that the suspect forced the victim to reveal both the password to her mobile phone and her mobile money personal identification number (PIN) before fleeing the scene.

Following investigations, police tracked and arrested Jeffrey Alentis at a hideout in Zorbisi, another suburb of Bolgatanga.

During interrogation, the suspect allegedly led investigators to his accomplice, Moro Mohammed, from whom the stolen items were recovered.

Police confirmed that all the stolen property, including the laptop computer and mobile phone, has been retrieved.

The Upper East Regional Police Command reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property across the region and assured residents that efforts are being intensified to combat crime.

The Command also urged members of the public to continue supporting law enforcement agencies by providing timely information that could aid in the prevention and detection of criminal activities.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.

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