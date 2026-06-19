Police arrest suspected notorious masked armed robber, accomplice in Bolgatanga

Audio By Carbonatix
The Upper East Regional Police Command has arrested a suspected notorious masked armed robber and his alleged accomplice in connection with a robbery attack at Zaare, a suburb of Bolgatanga.
The suspects, identified as Jeffrey Alentis, 26, and Moro Mohammed, are currently in police custody assisting investigations.
A police statement signed by Chief Inspector Abdul-Rahman Sumaila, the Upper East Regional Public Relations Officer, said the arrest followed an intelligence-led operation conducted by the Command.
According to the statement, the robbery occurred at about 0400 hours on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, when the suspect allegedly scaled the fence wall of a house at Zaare and entered the residence of a female victim.
The suspect, who was reportedly wearing a face mask, gained access to the victim’s room through the kitchen and attacked her with pepper spray before making away with a laptop computer and a Samsung Galaxy A07 mobile phone.
The statement said the suspect further compelled the victim to disclose the password to her mobile phone as well as her mobile money personal identification number before fleeing the scene.
Following investigations, the statement said, the police tracked and arrested Alentis at his hideout at Zorbisi, a suburb of Bolgatanga.
The suspect subsequently led investigators to his alleged accomplice, Moro Mohammed, from whom the stolen items were retrieved.
All the stolen items, including the laptop computer and mobile phone, have since been recovered by the police, the statement added.
The statement assured the public of the Police Service’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents and urged citizens to continue cooperating with law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime.
Latest Stories
-
Reparations for slavery must go beyond financial compensation – Macron
28 minutes
-
Redirect 24-Hour Market funds to complete Agenda 111 hospitals – Asenso-Boakye to gov’t
32 minutes
-
Mahama calls for broader global engagement on Reparatory Justice
36 minutes
-
Ghana needs up to 90,000 more teachers but budget allows only 7,000 recruits – Education Minister
44 minutes
-
Senegal President urges action on UN Reparations Resolution
47 minutes
-
Ghanaian students in UK allege assault by High Commission officials during scholarship protest
51 minutes
-
Stephen Amoah warns Black Stars against complacency ahead of England clash
51 minutes
-
UHAS, RGHI hold forum on menstrual hygiene, adolescent mental health
55 minutes
-
Sunyani East NPP congratulates Miracles Aboagye on new appointment
58 minutes
-
GHS to reach 8 million people with drugs on Neglected Tropical Diseases
1 hour
-
Police arrest suspected notorious masked armed robber, accomplice in Bolgatanga
1 hour
-
Rider remanded for allegedly stealing tricycle
1 hour
-
JICA commends preparatory works on Santasi-Asokwa dual carriageway project
1 hour
-
Government intensifies interventions to boost tomato production, reduce imports
1 hour
-
Opoku-Agyemang congratulates Black Stars on victory over Panama
1 hour