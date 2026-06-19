Police arrest suspected notorious masked armed robber, accomplice in Bolgatanga

Man in handcuffs

The Upper East Regional Police Command has arrested a suspected notorious masked armed robber and his alleged accomplice in connection with a robbery attack at Zaare, a suburb of Bolgatanga.

The suspects, identified as Jeffrey Alentis, 26, and Moro Mohammed, are currently in police custody assisting investigations.

A police statement signed by Chief Inspector Abdul-Rahman Sumaila, the Upper East Regional Public Relations Officer, said the arrest followed an intelligence-led operation conducted by the Command.

According to the statement, the robbery occurred at about 0400 hours on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, when the suspect allegedly scaled the fence wall of a house at Zaare and entered the residence of a female victim.

The suspect, who was reportedly wearing a face mask, gained access to the victim’s room through the kitchen and attacked her with pepper spray before making away with a laptop computer and a Samsung Galaxy A07 mobile phone.

The statement said the suspect further compelled the victim to disclose the password to her mobile phone as well as her mobile money personal identification number before fleeing the scene.

Following investigations, the statement said, the police tracked and arrested Alentis at his hideout at Zorbisi, a suburb of Bolgatanga.

The suspect subsequently led investigators to his alleged accomplice, Moro Mohammed, from whom the stolen items were retrieved.

All the stolen items, including the laptop computer and mobile phone, have since been recovered by the police, the statement added.

The statement assured the public of the Police Service’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents and urged citizens to continue cooperating with law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime.

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