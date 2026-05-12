Some landlords forcing students into prostitution through high rent – Rent Commissioner

Audio By Carbonatix
The Acting Rent Commissioner of Ghana, Fredrick Opoku, has accused some landlords and hostel operators of exploiting students through excessive accommodation charges amid the country’s economic challenges.
According to him, the rising cost of hostel accommodation is pushing some students into desperate situations, including prostitution, just to survive and pay rent.
Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Mr. Opoku described the situation as unfair and unlawful.
“People are wicked in this country. Some landlords are taking advantage of the economic challenges and overpricing accommodation. How can a hostel charge GH¢8,000 per student in this country?” he questioned.
“We are living in a lawless country, forcing some students into prostitution just to pay rent,” he added.
Mr. Opoku explained that while hostels are registered and monitored by the Ghana Tourism Authority, the Rent Control Department is responsible for assessing and regulating pricing.
According to him, the intervention follows concerns raised by the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) over the continuous increase in hostel fees.
“Hostels are registered and monitored by the Ghana Tourism Authority, and where I come in is the pricing. Assessment is done by Rent Control. So NUGS invoked us based on the thin line of assessment and the rampant increment of prices,” he stated.
He further revealed that some hostel facilities are operating without proper registration and would be required to account for their activities.
“Some are not even registered and they need to account for it,” he said.
The Acting Rent Commissioner argued that investment costs cannot be used to justify what he described as exploitative pricing.
“The matter is not about how much you spent to build; it’s about the law,” he stressed.
Mr. Opoku also criticised attempts by some experts and policymakers to defend the high prices using economic arguments.
“Some technocrats and policy people want to justify the unjustifiable. People are taking advantage of this to dupe and steal,” he alleged.
While acknowledging the high cost of construction, he insisted that landlords must consider the financial strength of students and tenants.
“I agree that it is expensive to build, but the point is, if you are doing a business, you look at the people you want to serve and what they can afford,” he stated.
Describing the situation as “wickedness and cruelty in the name of investment,” Mr. Opoku questioned why four students sharing a room should each be charged GH¢8,000 per semester.
“They are nation wreckers. Their excuse is bringing economic jargon to confuse the system,” he added.
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