Housing and food prices drove April inflation as GSS reports mixed sector trends

Audio By Carbonatix
New data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) shows that increases in housing and food prices were the main drivers of inflation in April 2026, despite mixed price movements across other sectors.
According to the report, the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels category recorded significant price pressures, contributing notably to overall inflation during the period.
Food and non-alcoholic beverages also saw sustained price increases, reinforcing their continued influence on the general price level.
The GSS data indicates that education services recorded moderate price gains, while restaurants and accommodation services experienced a slowdown in price growth. Clothing and footwear, as well as recreation, sport and culture, also recorded relatively subdued increases.
In addition, furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance, alongside alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics, posted modest changes, reflecting relatively stable price movements in those categories.
Personal care and miscellaneous goods and services, as well as insurance and financial services, showed only marginal adjustments, indicating limited volatility.
However, contrasting trends were observed in other sectors. Information and communication recorded slight declines, while the health sector experienced notable fluctuations in service costs.
Transport also showed volatility, reflecting ongoing adjustments in fares and fuel-related costs.
Overall, the GSS report points to uneven price movements across sectors, even as the broader inflation outlook shows signs of stabilisation.
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