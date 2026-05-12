Audio By Carbonatix
The Acting Rent Commissioner of Ghana, Fredrick Opoku, has warned landlords against engaging in illegal evictions and acts of intimidation against tenants over rent disputes.
According to him, any landlord who removes the roof of a tenant’s room or forcibly ejects occupants without due process could face imprisonment.
Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Mr. Opoku described such actions as criminal and a violation of human rights.
“Any landlord who attempts to remove a roof because of rent issues with a tenant is a candidate for jail,” he stated.
He stressed that the Rent Control Department under his leadership would not tolerate what he described as “self-evictions” by landlords.
“I want us to reflect on the fact that there is a Rent Commissioner who believes that zero tolerance for self-evictions will not be allowed. It is criminal,” he said.
Mr. Opoku warned that landlords who unlawfully eject tenants or destroy parts of their accommodation risk prosecution once such cases are reported to his office.
“Any landlord who makes an attempt and the report comes to my table that you have gathered the capacity to remove someone, you would go to jail,” he cautioned.
He further described forced evictions and acts such as locking up tenants or removing roofing sheets as serious offences under the law.
“It is an abuse of human rights. Why would you jam a tenant’s room or remove his roof because he is not paying? It’s a high crime,” he added.
The Acting Rent Commissioner also noted that Ghana’s tenancy laws recognise statutory tenancy and provide legal procedures landlords must follow in resolving disputes with tenants.
Latest Stories
-
Some landlords forcing students into prostitution through high rent – Rent Commissioner
11 minutes
-
Landlords who remove tenants’ roofs over rent disputes risk jail – Rent Commissioner
15 minutes
-
Parliament confirms detention of Asante Akyem North MP in the Netherlands
30 minutes
-
Police arrest fetish priest over murder and mutilation of Kasoa trader
32 minutes
-
Gender Minister leads support visit to family of abused child
41 minutes
-
Fire destroys portion of 13-bedroom apartment at Wassa Kwabeng
44 minutes
-
Construction begins on landmark TVET school in Wa West’s eastern corridor
45 minutes
-
Ghanaians do not eat stability, inflation – Nana Akomea challenges gov’t economic gains
1 hour
-
Nana Akomea’s ‘Ghanaians do not eat stability’ comment is mere politics – Kwakye Ofosu
1 hour
-
Ghana High Commission warns Ghanaians in Durban ahead of anti-immigration protest
1 hour
-
NADMO cautions boat operators against overloading passengers
2 hours
-
Access Bank Ghana donates GH¢50,000 to support Ashanti Press Centre project
2 hours
-
26 years on, Wa Court Complex remains unfinished as MPs dispute 90% completion claim
2 hours
-
Agona West NPP organiser released from BNI custody amid false publication claims
3 hours
-
GRASAG coalition demands immediate action over delay in bursary payments
3 hours