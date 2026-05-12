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Landlords who remove tenants’ roofs over rent disputes risk jail – Rent Commissioner

Source: Farida Seidu / Adomonline  
  12 May 2026 8:59pm
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The Acting Rent Commissioner of Ghana, Fredrick Opoku, has warned landlords against engaging in illegal evictions and acts of intimidation against tenants over rent disputes.

According to him, any landlord who removes the roof of a tenant’s room or forcibly ejects occupants without due process could face imprisonment.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Mr. Opoku described such actions as criminal and a violation of human rights.

“Any landlord who attempts to remove a roof because of rent issues with a tenant is a candidate for jail,” he stated.

He stressed that the Rent Control Department under his leadership would not tolerate what he described as “self-evictions” by landlords.

“I want us to reflect on the fact that there is a Rent Commissioner who believes that zero tolerance for self-evictions will not be allowed. It is criminal,” he said.

Mr. Opoku warned that landlords who unlawfully eject tenants or destroy parts of their accommodation risk prosecution once such cases are reported to his office.

“Any landlord who makes an attempt and the report comes to my table that you have gathered the capacity to remove someone, you would go to jail,” he cautioned.

He further described forced evictions and acts such as locking up tenants or removing roofing sheets as serious offences under the law.

“It is an abuse of human rights. Why would you jam a tenant’s room or remove his roof because he is not paying? It’s a high crime,” he added.

The Acting Rent Commissioner also noted that Ghana’s tenancy laws recognise statutory tenancy and provide legal procedures landlords must follow in resolving disputes with tenants.

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