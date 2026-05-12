Tenants may bear the cost of rent assessment under existing law — Acting Rent Commissioner

Audio By Carbonatix
Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku has defended the legal basis for rental property assessments, explaining that Ghana’s Rent Act clearly outlines how such assessments should be conducted and who bears the associated costs.
Speaking during an interview on JoyNews’ Super Morning Show, Mr Opoku responded to questions about whether landlords or tenants would be responsible for paying for rental assessments under the law.
According to him, the Rent Act sets out specific procedures for applying for and reviewing recoverable rent assessments.
“The law tells you you pay,” he stated, citing provisions in the legislation governing rent assessments.
Mr Opoku explained that rent officers are restricted from entertaining repeated applications for assessment unless there is evidence of changed circumstances, fraud, fresh evidence, or injustice in previous assessments.
He further cited portions of the law that empower the Minister to assess recoverable rents for certain categories of premises, particularly those established using public funds.
The discussion formed part of a broader national conversation on rent regulation, affordability, and enforcement within Ghana’s housing sector.
Housing affordability continues to remain a major challenge for many urban residents, with tenants frequently raising concerns about high advance payments and rising rental costs.
Mr Opoku indicated that the government is considering amendments to aspects of the Rent Act to improve enforcement and address emerging concerns within the property market.
“We are mending the law anyway,” he disclosed, adding that some of the proposed amendments could be completed before the end of the year.
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