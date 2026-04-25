23-year-old man jailed 7 years for defiling 12-year-old girl

Audio By Carbonatix
The Hohoe Circuit Court has sentenced Felix Agbodzi, a 23-year-old man, to seven years in prison with hard labour for the defilement of a 12-year-old girl at Gbi-Akplamafu.
The conviction, secured by the Volta North Regional Police Command, followed a swift legal process that began after the suspect was apprehended on 13th April 2026. Investigations conducted by the police revealed that Agbodzi lured the young victim to his private residence, where he subjected her to sexual abuse.
Appearing before His Honour Lambert Yiringabaque Kariba on 14th April 2026, Agbodzi was charged with defilement, a direct violation of Section 101(2) of the Criminal Offences Act of Ghana, 1960 (Act 29). The accused pleaded guilty to the charge, leading to the immediate delivery of the seven-year custodial sentence.
The prosecution of the case was praised for its speed, coming just one day after the initial arrest, ensuring that the minor and her family received immediate judicial closure.
In a statement signed by Inspr. Felix Kwao, the Public Relations Officer for the Volta North Region, the police command underscored its commitment to eradicating sexual violence against minors.
The command urged citizens to remain vigilant and report incidents of defilement or related crimes without delay to ensure offenders are brought to book.
“The Volta North Regional Police Command urges members of the public not to hesitate in reporting defilement and related criminal offences and warns persons engaged in such acts will face the full rigours of the law,” the statement warned.
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