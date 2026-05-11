Kejetia Roundabout littering: One jailed, five fined in KMA sanitation crackdown

The Prempeh Assembly District Court has convicted six individuals for the illegal disposal of waste at the Otumfuo Roundabout at Kejetia, a key landmark in the Ashanti regional capital.

The group was apprehended during a tactical ambush operation conducted by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) in the early hours of Monday, 11 May 2026. The exercise followed sustained complaints regarding the recurring eyesore of indiscriminate dumping in the heart of the city.

Appearing before the court, the six accused persons pleaded guilty to violating the assembly’s sanitation by-laws. The presiding magistrate, Her Worship Deborah Gyaawa Donkoh, found the offenders guilty and imposed a fine of 100 penalty units—equivalent to GH¢1,200—on each individual.

The convicts have been identified as:

Atta Gyamfi, 55

Manuna Ishawu, 24

Veronica Maako, 31

Mariama Iddrisu, 64

Kwadwo Amuzu, 37

Ebenezer Atakorah, 25

The court ruled that failure to pay the fine would result in a 10-day custodial sentence. While five of the convicts managed to settle their fines immediately, Ebenezer Atakorah failed to do so and was subsequently whisked away to begin his 10-day prison term.

Speaking on the operation, the Public Relations Officer of the KMA, Henrietta Aboagye, detailed how the assembly’s sanitation task force lay in wait to catch the habitual offenders.

“We laid an ambush this morning to arrest those who continuously dump refuse at the Otumfuo Roundabout, and we apprehended six offenders — three women and three men,” Ms. Aboagye stated.

She confirmed that the arrests were made at approximately 5:30 a.m., a time when many offenders believe they can bypass city surveillance under the cover of dawn. Following the arrests, the suspects were handed over to prosecutors and promptly arraigned before the Prempeh Assembly District Court.

Ms. Aboagye emphasised that the KMA is no longer tolerating the "business as usual" approach to littering. She noted that the court strictly applied the KMA sanitation by-laws to ensure the sentence served as a deterrent to others.

“The court fined each person 100 penalty units, amounting to GH¢1,200, or in default, serve 10 days in prison,” she added, reinforcing the assembly's legal stance.

The KMA has reiterated its unwavering commitment to restoring Kumasi’s reputation as the Garden City.

The assembly warned that similar operations will continue across various hotspots in the metropolis and urged residents and traders to utilize approved waste disposal sites.

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