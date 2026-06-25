NCCE raises alarm over rising child prostitution in Yilo Krobo

Henrietta Glikpo, the Director of the Yilo Krobo Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has raised concerns over the increasing cases of child prostitution in Somanya and other parts of the municipality.

She expressed these concerns during a one-day sensitization programme on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) organized in Somanya in the Eastern Region.

The programme brought together residents, women’s fellowship groups, personnel from the Ghana Police Service, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Department of Social Welfare, health professionals, and other stakeholders to discuss ways of addressing gender-based violence in the municipality.

According to Ms. Glikpo, the growing incidence of gender-based violence has contributed significantly to child neglect, abuse, and other social challenges, including the rise in child prostitution.

“The time has come for parents to take responsibility for the upbringing of their children. Although I have not conducted any formal research on gender-based violence, our engagements with identifiable groups, churches, and community members indicate that the situation is alarming,” she said.

She added: “If I am to rate the prevalence of gender-based violence in the municipality, I would place it at about 80 percent. Children’s issues have become a major concern, and we are witnessing a rise in child prostitution in the area”.

Ms Glikpo explained that gender-based violence often leaves young girls vulnerable, particularly teenage mothers who are abandoned after becoming pregnant.

She added: “When a teenager becomes pregnant, she is often sent to live with the man responsible for the pregnancy with the expectation that he will take care of her.

“However, when support is not forthcoming from the man or his family, the young mother struggles to cope. In some cases, after giving birth, the child is neglected or abandoned, creating a burden for society.”

Ms. Glikpo stressed that addressing child prostitution and gender-based violence required a collective effort from parents, traditional leaders, religious institutions, schools, security agencies, and the wider community.

She urged residents to speak up against all forms of abuse, neglect, and exploitation, emphasising that every child deserves a safe and supportive environment to thrive.

She called on stakeholders to prioritize child protection and work together to ensure that no child was forced into prostitution or deprived of the care, guidance, and opportunities needed for a brighter future.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.