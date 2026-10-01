Four family members burnt to death in fire at Apemanim Number Two

Audio By Carbonatix
Four members of a family have reportedly been burnt to death in a devastating fire outbreak at Apemanim Number Two in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.
The incident occurred around 2am on Thursday, October 1, when fire engulfed the family’s residence, trapping the occupants inside.
Efforts by eyewitnesses and others at the scene to rescue the victims and put out the fire proved unsuccessful, as the flames quickly spread through the building.
The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Kwesi, his wife, Maa Abena, and their two children, a four-year-old child and a three-week-old baby. All four reportedly died in the inferno.
An eyewitness at the scene said residents attempted to quench the fire and rescue the family, but their efforts were unsuccessful.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
The remains of the four victims have since been conveyed to a mortuary, while investigations are underway to establish the circumstances that led to the outbreak.
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