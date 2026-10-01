Fire at North Industrial Area triggers power outage in parts of Accra

A fire outbreak at the North Industrial Area has caused a power outage affecting several communities in Accra, according to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

In a public notice issued on Thursday October 1, ECG’s Accra West Region said the disruption was caused by a “raging fire at North Industrial Area close to our Substation 'D' at Avenor”.

The affected areas include North Industrial Area, North Kaneshie, Tesano, Abeka Junction, Peace FM, Santana Market and Alajo Junction, as well as surrounding communities.

ECG said the incident had resulted in an interruption to electricity supply in the affected areas while engineers worked to address the fault.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana, Accra West Region, wishes to inform our cherished customers and the general public in the underlisted areas that the outage being experienced is as a result of a raging fire at North Industrial Area close to our Substation 'D' at Avenor,” the company said.

The power distributor said its technical teams had been deployed to work on the problem and restore electricity supply.

“ECG wishes to assure affected customers that our Engineers are working to rectify the fault and restore supply,” the notice stated.

The company did not give a specific timeframe for when electricity would be fully restored to all affected areas.

The fire, which occurred in the vicinity of the Avenor substation, has therefore left customers and businesses in several parts of the Accra West operational area without power.

ECG appealed to affected customers for their understanding while repair and restoration efforts continued.

“ECG regrets the inconvenience caused to the affected customers,” the company said.

Residents and businesses in the listed communities are consequently advised to await further updates from the electricity distributor on the progress of restoration efforts.

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