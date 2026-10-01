NSA releases 70,072 postings for 2026/2027 national service year

The National Service Authority (NSA) has released postings for 70,072 eligible National Service Personnel as the first batch for the 2026/2027 national service year.

The postings, released on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, follow the completion of the required validation and registration processes for prospective personnel submitted for consideration.

The NSA has directed all eligible personnel to visit its website and access the portal to check their respective places of posting and complete the required regional validation.

Registration, reporting dates

The Authority said registration for the 2026/2027 service year will run from Thursday, October 1 to Thursday, October 15, 2026.

Personnel are expected to report to their respective departments, institutions, and agencies from Monday, October 5, to officially begin their national service.

Registration also remains open to private and international applicants, who have been urged to complete the process within the stipulated period to enable the Authority to process their applications.

149,907 submitted for consideration

The NSA said a total of 149,907 prospective National Service Personnel were submitted through the registration process.

Of this number, 95,689 were successfully verified, while 95,197 completed their registration.

Following the necessary validation and deployment processes, 70,072 personnel have been posted in the first batch.

The Authority said further deployment arrangements would follow as applicable.

Monthly evaluations tied to allowance payments

The NSA has also reminded personnel and user agencies in the Subvented Category that monthly evaluation forms will be available on its portal between the 15th and 20th of each month.

The forms are required to be completed and submitted for the processing of national service allowance payments.

For October 2026, however, the evaluation period has been extended, with the forms available from October 15 to October 25.

NSA warns against failure to undertake service

The Authority has also reminded prospective personnel of the legal requirement to undertake national service.

Under Section 29(1) of the National Service Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1119), a person qualifies to undertake national service if they are a Ghanaian citizen who have completed a course of study at a tertiary education institution.

The NSA further drew attention to the consequences under Section 40 for qualified persons who fail to undertake national service.

The law prohibits an employer from employing a person who is required to undertake national service but has not done so, unless the person has been exempted under Section 36.

Employers are also required to establish whether prospective employees are subject to the national service requirement and, where applicable, whether they have completed their service or obtained an exemption certificate.

An employer who contravenes the provision is liable to an administrative penalty of 5,000 penalty units.

The law further provides that a person who obtains employment without undertaking the required national service may be directed by the Authority to undertake service in a field determined by the Board.

Additionally, the Registrar of Companies is barred from registering the company, partnership or business name of a person who is qualified to undertake national service but has not done so, unless the person is exempted under the Act.

The NSA has therefore urged all prospective personnel to follow the stipulated procedures and deadlines to ensure a smooth deployment and commencement of service for the 2026/2027 national service year.

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