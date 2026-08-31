NSA opens three-day window to resolve national service biodata mismatches

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Service Authority (NSA) has announced a three-day intervention to help prospective National Service Personnel who remain unable to complete their registration because of discrepancies in their biodata.
Affected students are required to report to the NSA Kumasi Regional Office from Tuesday, September 1 to Thursday, September 3, 2026, at 10:00am for assistance in resolving their records.
The intervention is being organised in collaboration with the National Identification Authority (NIA), Ghana Publishing Company and Commissioners for Oaths.
The NSA said the exercise is intended to help affected students complete the necessary documentation, correct their records and proceed with their national service registration before the deadline.
“The Authority, in collaboration with the National Identification Authority, Ghana Publishing Company and Commissioners for Oaths, will facilitate the necessary processes to enable affected students to resolve their issues and complete their registration within the stipulated period,” the NSA said.
Students who have not yet obtained the required affidavit will be assisted by Commissioners for Oaths to prepare and swear the document needed to support corrections to their biodata.
Those whose cases require a Gazette publication will also be guided through the process by the Ghana Publishing Company.
The Authority said students who have already obtained an affidavit and/or Gazette publication but have not had their records corrected must also report to the Kumasi Regional Office with their original documents and any other relevant supporting records.
“Students who have already obtained their affidavit and/or Gazette publication are also required to report to the NSA Kumasi Regional Office with the original documents,” the Authority stated.
The documents will be used to facilitate the necessary changes and align the students’ records.
The NSA has advised all affected students to attend with their Ghana Card and, where applicable, their affidavit and Gazette, together with any other relevant original documents.
Students whose biodata corrections are successfully effected and whose records have been aligned will then be able to proceed with the national service registration process.
The Authority urged both students who are yet to begin the affidavit and Gazette processes and those who have completed them but are still waiting for their records to be corrected to report without delay.
“This intervention is intended to provide an opportunity for affected students to regularise their records and complete their registration before the deadline,” the NSA said.
Latest Stories
-
Promotion pay row: Gov’t gives teachers September to complete salary adjustments
9 minutes
-
Financial irregularities plummet by 62.9% as state tightens fiscal controls
10 minutes
-
DVLA to expand mobile services to underserved communities in Ghana’s Eastern Corridor of the Northern Region
25 minutes
-
GUTA urges GPHA to act swiftly to end Tema Port congestion to avert rising business costs
26 minutes
-
Port congestion could undermine 24-hour economy policy – GUTA
26 minutes
-
NSA opens three-day window to resolve national service biodata mismatches
36 minutes
-
Abu Jinapor highlights increased gold exports after Domestic Gold Purchase Programme
40 minutes
-
NPP UK branch calls for independent audit into gold purchasing operations and parliamentary probe
1 hour
-
Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings pledges decisive action on climate change, galamsey and environmental degradation
1 hour
-
Bawumia was brainchild behind Domestic Gold Purchase Programme – Samuel Jinapor
1 hour
-
Fuel prices set to go up from September 1, Petrol to sell at GHC 16.69 and Diesel, GHC 17.90 – COMAC
1 hour
-
Our World Our People withdrawn due to curriculum duplication, not politics – Adutwum’s spokesperson
1 hour
-
GANRAP is essentially a rebranding of Domestic Gold Purchase Programme – Abu Jinapor
2 hours
-
I am tired of being in opposition, my goal is to win in 2028 – Boakye Agyarko
2 hours
-
Ghana’s road maintenance funding gap deepens as only 37% of needs met – World Bank
2 hours