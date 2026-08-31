NSA opens three-day window to resolve national service biodata mismatches

The National Service Authority (NSA) has announced a three-day intervention to help prospective National Service Personnel who remain unable to complete their registration because of discrepancies in their biodata.

Affected students are required to report to the NSA Kumasi Regional Office from Tuesday, September 1 to Thursday, September 3, 2026, at 10:00am for assistance in resolving their records.

The intervention is being organised in collaboration with the National Identification Authority (NIA), Ghana Publishing Company and Commissioners for Oaths.

The NSA said the exercise is intended to help affected students complete the necessary documentation, correct their records and proceed with their national service registration before the deadline.

“The Authority, in collaboration with the National Identification Authority, Ghana Publishing Company and Commissioners for Oaths, will facilitate the necessary processes to enable affected students to resolve their issues and complete their registration within the stipulated period,” the NSA said.

Students who have not yet obtained the required affidavit will be assisted by Commissioners for Oaths to prepare and swear the document needed to support corrections to their biodata.

Those whose cases require a Gazette publication will also be guided through the process by the Ghana Publishing Company.

The Authority said students who have already obtained an affidavit and/or Gazette publication but have not had their records corrected must also report to the Kumasi Regional Office with their original documents and any other relevant supporting records.

“Students who have already obtained their affidavit and/or Gazette publication are also required to report to the NSA Kumasi Regional Office with the original documents,” the Authority stated.

The documents will be used to facilitate the necessary changes and align the students’ records.

The NSA has advised all affected students to attend with their Ghana Card and, where applicable, their affidavit and Gazette, together with any other relevant original documents.

Students whose biodata corrections are successfully effected and whose records have been aligned will then be able to proceed with the national service registration process.

The Authority urged both students who are yet to begin the affidavit and Gazette processes and those who have completed them but are still waiting for their records to be corrected to report without delay.

“This intervention is intended to provide an opportunity for affected students to regularise their records and complete their registration before the deadline,” the NSA said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.