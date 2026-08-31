NSA reopens portal for defaulters, private candidates ahead of September 4 deadline

The National Service Authority (NSA) has reopened its portal for the application of Pin-Codes by defaulters and private candidates seeking to participate in the 2026/2027 national service year.

According to a press release issued by the NSA on Monday, the portal will remain open from Monday, August 31, to Friday, September 4, giving eligible applicants a final opportunity to complete the registration process and regularise their status.

The extension is expected to benefit a range of applicants, including Ghanaian nationals who completed their tertiary education abroad, candidates applying under the private and defaulter categories, and individuals who were unable to complete their registration because of extenuating circumstances.

The Authority has urged affected applicants to use the limited window to complete their online registration and submit all required supporting documents to the designated NSA offices.

“Eligible applicants … are encouraged to take advantage of the final reopening of the portal to complete their online registration and submit all required documents,” the NSA said.

Applicants have been advised not to wait until the closing date, as Friday, 4 September 2026, is the final deadline for Pin-Code applications under the extension.

The NSA also reminded the public of the legal requirement for eligible Ghanaian graduates to undertake national service. It cited the National Service Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1119), which provides that every Ghanaian citizen who has completed an accredited tertiary institution is required to undertake national service to the State.

The latest reopening therefore provides an opportunity for those who have not yet completed the necessary procedures to bring their registration up to date and obtain the Pin-Code required for the next stage of the process.

The Authority stressed that applicants must ensure that their registration details and supporting documentation are complete and submitted within the stipulated period.

“Friday, 4th September 2026, shall be the Final Deadline for the application of Pin-Codes for Defaulters and Private Candidates under this extension,” the statement warned.

With no further extension indicated, affected applicants have been encouraged to treat the current reopening as their final opportunity to regularise their status for the 2026/2027 service year.

"Please note that Friday, 4th September 2026, shall be the Final Deadline for the application of Pin-Codes for Defaulters and Private Candidates under this extension," the statement concluded.

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