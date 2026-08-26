NSA extends August 28 deadline for National Service applicants with biodata mismatches

The National Service Authority (NSA) has extended the deadline for prospective National Service Personnel affected by biodata mismatches to resolve their records and complete their registration.

Affected students now have until Friday, August 28, 2026, to rectify discrepancies in their personal information and complete all outstanding requirements.

The NSA described the extension as the final opportunity for affected prospective National Service Personnel who have been unable to resolve their biodata issues or complete the required documentation.

The exercise will be facilitated in collaboration with the National Identification Authority (NIA), the Ghana Publishing Company and Commissioners for Oaths.

The Authority said the institutions would support the necessary processes during the extended period to enable affected students to correct their records and complete their registration.

What affected students must do

The NSA has directed affected students to use the extension to:

Resolve all biodata mismatches;

Complete outstanding affidavit processes;

Complete required Gazette publication processes;

Ensure their corrected records are properly aligned; and

Complete the National Service registration process.

The directive applies particularly to students whose details on their National Service records do not correspond with information on their official identification documents or other supporting records.

Affected students have been directed to report to the NSA Headquarters on or before Friday, August 28, with the original documents required to support their applications.

They have been advised to bring their Ghana Card, as well as an affidavit, Gazette publication and other relevant supporting documents, where applicable.

The NSA said presenting the original documents would enable officials to verify the information, make the necessary corrections and align the affected records.

The extension also covers students who have already completed their affidavit and Gazette publication processes but whose records have not yet been corrected.

The Authority has therefore urged such students to report to its headquarters for the necessary adjustments.

The NSA has advised affected prospective National Service Personnel not to wait until the final day before seeking assistance.

It said that once the required corrections have been made and the records properly aligned, affected students will be able to proceed with their National Service registration.

The Authority has urged all affected applicants to take advantage of the extension and complete the process no later than Friday, August 28, 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.