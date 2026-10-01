Ankrah’s removal should not end accountability over World Cup visa controversy – Ekow Assafuah

Audio By Carbonatix
Ranking Member of Parliament for the Youth and Sports Committee, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, says the removal of National Sports Authority (NSA) Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah should not be treated as the end of accountability over the controversy surrounding the alleged World Cup visa facilitation arrangement.
Mr Ankrah’s suspension follows allegations that about US$623,000 was collected from prospective travellers seeking assistance with visa and travel arrangements for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The allegations triggered a police investigation, with Mr Ankrah and others connected to the matter appearing before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID). The NSA has previously denied authorising any visa facilitation or money-collection arrangement.
Mr Assafuah said the circumstances leading to the NSA Director-General’s removal also raise questions about the responsibility of the Sports and Recreation Minister, arguing that accountability should extend beyond the immediate target of the controversy.
“The sacking of Yaw Ampofo Ankrah does not, by itself, resolve the issues at the centre of this matter. The buck ultimately stops with the Minister,” he said.
He added that the Minister must also be held responsible for his role in the developments at the NSA.
“The Minister must also take responsibility and be sacked for his role in the mess at the NSA. Anything short of that risks treating the symptom while leaving the underlying problem untouched,” Mr Assafuah said. The Minority had earlier called for Mr Ankrah to be dismissed or step aside while investigations into the allegations continued.
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