Audio By Carbonatix
The Akaboha IV, the Jehu-Appiah and allied families, the Banson and allied families, the Essuman and allied families, the Musama Church Leadership, Ebusuapanyin Juba Molda Jehu-Appiah of the Jehunano family of Mozano, Ebusuapanyin Kweku Gyasi Vessel of the Twidan Ebusua of Enyan Denkyira regret to announce the passing of,
Maame Comfort Jehu-Appiah (Nee Essuman)
Aged: 96
Final Funeral Rites
Vigil and File Past: Friday 16th October 2026, at Mozano, near Agona Swedru at 6:00 pm.
Burial Service, Interment and Final Rites: Saturday 17th October 2026, at Mozano at 9:00 am.
Memorial and Thanksgiving Service: Sunday 18th October 2026, at the Jubilee Temple, Mozano at 9:30 am.
Children: Merd Jehu-Appiah, Juanita Jehu-Appiah, Ali-Masmadi Jehu-Appiah of blessed memory, Prophet Moknajeeba Jehu-Appiah, Needa Jehu-Appiah
Grandchildren: 13
Great-Grandchildren: 16
You taught us all we know about sacrifice and trust in the External Comforter. You embodied for us the grace of well-rounded living.
Rest well
“Well done, good and faithful servant” – Matthew 25:21
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