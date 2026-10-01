The Akaboha IV, the Jehu-Appiah and allied families, the Banson and allied families, the Essuman and allied families, the Musama Church Leadership, Ebusuapanyin Juba Molda Jehu-Appiah of the Jehunano family of Mozano, Ebusuapanyin Kweku Gyasi Vessel of the Twidan Ebusua of Enyan Denkyira regret to announce the passing of,

Maame Comfort Jehu-Appiah (Nee Essuman)

Aged: 96

Final Funeral Rites

Vigil and File Past: Friday 16th October 2026, at Mozano, near Agona Swedru at 6:00 pm.

Burial Service, Interment and Final Rites: Saturday 17th October 2026, at Mozano at 9:00 am.

Memorial and Thanksgiving Service: Sunday 18th October 2026, at the Jubilee Temple, Mozano at 9:30 am.

Children: Merd Jehu-Appiah, Juanita Jehu-Appiah, Ali-Masmadi Jehu-Appiah of blessed memory, Prophet Moknajeeba Jehu-Appiah, Needa Jehu-Appiah

Grandchildren: 13

Great-Grandchildren: 16

You taught us all we know about sacrifice and trust in the External Comforter. You embodied for us the grace of well-rounded living.

Rest well

“Well done, good and faithful servant” – Matthew 25:21

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.