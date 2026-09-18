NSA employment summit: Authority targets 70 private placement

The National Service Authority says it is targeting about 70 percent of national service personnel for placement in private institutions as it seeks to address the growing unemployment challenge facing young people.

The Authority says government institutions are already choked, with limited opportunities for retaining personnel after their service, while private institutions have a higher capacity to absorb them.

Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Authority, Fynn Emmanuel Reagan, the authority is also exploring skills training for personnel after their national service to improve their chances of securing sustainable employment.

“We are targeting about 70% of service personnel into the private institutions. The government institutions are choked, and there's no retention. Private institutions retain more service personnel and that is what we are advising so our personnel look there.



“The unemployment rate in the country is scary. and if proper measures are not out in place, we risk hearing a different story. So outside of service, they must be guided. And so, collaboration like this, with Anglogold is a step in a critical direction,” he said.

At the Empowerment Summit in Kumasi by AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine in collaboration with the Ashanti Regional National Service Secretariat, stakeholders explored ways to bridge the gap between national service and the job market.

Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Authority, Fynn Emmanuel Reagan explained that a private-public sync for job offering is essential for aspiring job seekers and entrepreneurs

The summit forms part of our broader youth empowerment initiatives under its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP).

Daniel Arthur Bretwum, Economic development superintendent for AngloGold representing Managing Director, Ing. Samuel Boakye Pobee explained that this approach will strengthen skills, improve employability, encourage entrepreneurship and expand access to opportunities.

“At AngloGold Ashanti, our purpose is mining to empower people and advance societies. As you plan your future, whatever you studied, ask yourself how you can use your knowledge to solve real problems.

Opportunities exist in engineering, technology, logistics, construction, environmental services, agriculture, catering, equipment maintenance and many other areas.

“Also, for those considering entrepreneurship, do not wait until everything is perfect. Start with what you have, understand the problem you want to solve, listen to your customers, start small and keep learning. Successful businesses are built by consistently creating value,” he said.



The summit brought together more than 100 young people who had completed their national service, providing them with training, networking and opportunities to explore pathways into employment and entrepreneurship.

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene admonished the young people to follow the news and take advantage of the government's youth employment interventions.

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