Police identify alleged high-profile sponsors of “Ghana Jollof” online activities

The Ghana Police Service says its investigations into the activities of the “Ghana Jollof” TikTok account has uncovered alleged financial transactions involving Techiman-based senior nurse Salomey Awiti Baffoe and individuals the police describe as high profiles in society.

Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), COP Lydia Donkor, disclosed this during a press briefing on the case.

According to COP Donkor, forensic examination of Baffoe’s mobile phone and its contents established that she and Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, the alleged operator of the “Ghana Jollof” account, had been friends.

She said audio interviews conducted as part of the investigation also provided information concerning the relationship between the two.

The police further claimed that forensic examination of audio and video calls from the mobile devices, together with mobile money transaction records, had revealed significant financial transfers to Baffoe.

COP Donkor alleged that some of the funds came from highly influential individuals and were subsequently shared with Kodua.

She said the police had also identified individuals they believe were financially supporting the activities under investigation based on information retrieved from the phones.

“We know all those, including high-profile persons within our society, who are funding them,” COP Donkor said.

The CID Director-General further alleged that investigations had uncovered a financial arrangement between Baffoe and Kodua.

According to the police, Kodua, who is believed to be based in the United Kingdom, allegedly remitted money to Baffoe in Ghana in support of the activities under investigation.

COP Donkor said Baffoe allegedly distributed portions of the funds to other individuals involved in redistributing and circulating videos produced by Kodua on various social media platforms.

She added that investigations had also established that some individuals in Ghana allegedly provided financial support to Kodua’s online activities.

The police said forensic analysis of voices, phone records, audio and video calls, mobile money transactions and other digital information had formed part of the evidence gathered during the investigation.

COP Donkor said transcripts and other materials obtained from the examination would be tendered in court as evidence.

She stressed that investigations were continuing as police work to establish the full network of individuals allegedly involved in the production, financing and distribution of the content.

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