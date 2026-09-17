Ninth woman’s body found as South African police investigate string of deaths

Police in South Africa have confirmed the discovery of a ninth woman's body in just two months, amid growing concern over a string of unexplained deaths east of Johannesburg.

The latest victim was found half-naked and wrapped in a sheet on the side of a road in Dawn Park on Thursday morning, police said. Her identity has not yet been released.

The discovery follows the deaths of eight other women whose bodies have been found since July across Ekurhuleni, a major urban area of Johannesburg.

Several of the women were found partially clothed and with injuries, but police have stressed that they have not established whether all the deaths are connected or whether a serial killer is responsible.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed that "no stone will be left unturned" in finding those behind the killings, which he said were "causing fear and uncertainty in our communities".

Among the victims was 38-year-old Elizabeth "Tsontso" Moselakgomo, who disappeared last week after leaving her home for an afternoon run. Her body was found three days later behind a hotel in Kempton Park.

Two other victims have since been identified as Itumeleng Kekana, who had been missing since July, and 38-year-old Dineo Evelyn Motapane, whose body was discovered by the roadside in KwaThema on Tuesday.

The first of the nine bodies was discovered in Kempton Park on 15 July. A suspect was arrested two days later in connection with that case and remains in custody, but police have not linked that suspect to the other deaths.

Further bodies were discovered in August and September, including in Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Clayville and KwaThema.

The latest body is of a woman believed to be in her 30s and appeared to have bruises and stab wounds, local media reported.

Police have assembled a multidisciplinary team of detectives, intelligence officers, forensic experts and other specialists to investigate the deaths and establish whether there are links between the cases.

They are also pursuing a person of interest, although they have not disclosed which case or cases that person may be connected to.

"Let's not get emotional, the gloves are off," said Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday, adding that the authorities had the capacity to deal with the killings.

In a statement on Thursday, South African police said the recent rise in serious and violent crimes against women remained a "matter of grave concern", urging women in the country to remain vigilant about their personal safety.

They advised women to avoid walking alone or using isolated routes, remain alert to strangers and suspicious vehicles, and share their location or travel plans with someone they trust. They also advised against walking with earphones or earbuds at high volume, warning this could reduce awareness of their surroundings.

"Practising personal safety measures can save lives."

Authorities have offered a 400,000 rand ($24,000; £18,000) reward for information that could lead to arrests and have appealed to families with missing relatives to help identify the remaining victims.

The discoveries have caused widespread alarm in Ekurhuleni, particularly around Kempton Park, and come against the backdrop of longstanding concern about high levels of violence against women in South Africa.

Police say they are not linking the deaths to a serial killer at this stage, but are investigating the possibility that a group of people is behind the killings.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has cautioned against speculation, saying investigators were dealing with what appeared, at this stage, to be "quite distinct, separate events".

South Africa experiences some of the world's highest levels of gender-based violence (GBV), with the rate at which women are killed five times higher than the global average, according to UN Women.

Last November, the country classified violence against women a national disaster following an online campaign that culminated in countrywide protests.

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