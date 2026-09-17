AMA opens recruitment for revenue collectors, town council officers, city guards and public health workers

Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA)

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has opened applications for additional revenue collectors, town council officers, city guards, and public health personnel to strengthen revenue mobilisation, sanitation, and law enforcement across the metropolis.

Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey announced the recruitment drive during an engagement with residents and the youth of Bukom on Monday, September 14, 2026.

He said the Assembly needed more personnel to support its efforts to restore cleanliness, order and discipline in communities under its jurisdiction.

“We need day and night revenue collectors as well as cleaners, town council officers, toll collectors and city guards,” the Mayor said.

Mr Allotey explained that although the AMA already had officers performing these duties, their numbers were inadequate to effectively cover the metropolis.

He said the recruitment would also help the Assembly rebuild a stronger town council system capable of maintaining order within communities.

The Mayor said the initiative formed part of the broader “Reset Accra” agenda, which seeks to change attitudes, create employment opportunities and involve residents, particularly young people, in transforming the capital.

According to him, President John Mahama’s reset agenda should not be viewed only from a national perspective but should also translate into improvements in local communities and changes in the mindset of residents.

Mr Allotey said the Assembly had engaged the operator of an animal-rearing facility in Bukom over alleged breaches of regulations, with the matter eventually proceeding to court.

He stressed that the AMA’s responsibility was to protect all residents and enforce its by-laws fairly, irrespective of their political affiliations.

“It does not matter whether you belong to the NDC, NPP, CPP or any other political party. Our responsibility is to protect everybody and enforce our by-laws fairly,” he said.

The Mayor appealed to the youth of Bukom, Odododiodio and adjoining communities to cooperate with the Assembly, stressing that the transformation of Accra could only succeed through the active involvement of residents.

He said affected traders and occupants would be given adequate notice to relocate voluntarily before enforcement measures were taken.

Mr Allotey explained that his administration preferred engagement and reasonable notice before resorting to demolition.

He assured residents that the Assembly would continue implementing measures to improve Bukom, Odododiodio and neighbouring communities by creating a cleaner, safer and more peaceful environment, particularly for young people.

The Mayor urged unemployed youth to approach the AMA for information on available employment opportunities and encouraged residents to participate actively in efforts to keep Accra clean, orderly and safe.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.