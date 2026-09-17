‘It has been an honour’ – Boehly speaks out as Clearlake Capital takes over Chelsea

Chelsea Football Club has announced a major shift in its ownership setup, bringing an end to the multi-founder arrangement established in 2022.

Clearlake Capital, a private equity firm led by Behdad Eghbali and José E. Feliciano, has bought out the minority stakes held by Todd Boehly and Mark Walter.

The deal gives Clearlake complete control over the direction of the club, with Boehly stepping down from his role as chairman.

The transition comes with strong reflections from Boehly on his time leading the Blues: "It has been an honour to serve as Chairman of Chelsea Football Club. I would like to thank the many who helped secure a bright future for the Club.

"I am confident that Chelsea is well positioned for continued success under Clearlake’s leadership".

The sale marks a full separation for Boehly and Walter, who previously held minority stakes alongside Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss.

While Boehly and Walter depart, Wyss will retain a key stake and remain an active partner in the updated leadership group.

Despite the boardroom restructuring, day-to-day operations at Stamford Bridge will stay steady.

The club confirmed in their official statement that there will be no changes to the current executive leadership, operational staff, or long-term strategy, including continued investment in youth talent, recruitment, and infrastructure projects at Cobham.

With Chelsea currently sitting sixth in the Premier League, the newly streamlined arrangement sets a clear path forward as the club focuses on building long-term success on and off the pitch.

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