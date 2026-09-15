GFA to launch 2026/27 Colts Football Season

The Ghana Football Association is set to launch the 2026/27 Colts Football Season on September 15, at 3:00 PM at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The launch follows key support from the President of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, who highlighted the need to rebuild youth pathways:

"There are a few things with regard to our football that we have left behind. One is catching young talents," he said.

"We used to have a very good Colts League. I do not know what happened to it, and so to the FA: 'What happened to the Colts League?'…



"At least give them opportunities in the national team so that they get experience in playing in the international platform."

The Colts league gives young, skilled players a clear training path to grow their talents, learn real match tactics and move up into national football.

This will bring together key leaders, including Regional Football Association heads , National Juvenile Committee executives, and local sports directors.

Building on a legacy that discovered national legends including Abedi Pele, Michael Essien and Asamoah Gyan, this initiative secures a sustainable talent stream to identify and develop the future stars who will proudly represent Ghana.

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