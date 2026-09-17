AFCON 2027: ‘There is no Plan B’ – Motsepe says CAF has no plans to replace Tanzania as co-hosts

President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, has ruled out replacing Tanzania as co-hosts of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to him, there is a great 'commitment' from the continent's governing body to ensure that all three countries are ready for next year's competition.

There have been several concerns regarding Tanzania's readiness and preparedness for the biggest continental tournament, but Motsepe believes those concerns will be addressed before the start of the competition.

"You're still working on getting Tanzania ready [for the 2027 AFCON]... I want to repeat what I said earlier. There will not be a plan B; there will not be a stage where there will be a perception that Tanzania is irrevocably behind, and the reason is because of the deep commitment," he said during a press briefing on Thursday, September 17.

"The deep commitment amongst us to fix those areas where we are behind. This is a moment of pride for our people and our continent. We have to believe in ourselves.

"If the starting point is that Tanzania will not be ready, then you are saying we as Africans don't have the capability and ability to be on time with integrity and host a world-class AFCON, and I'm deeply committed."

Tanzania will co-host the tournament with Kenya and Uganda.

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