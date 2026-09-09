AFCON 2027Q: Accra Sports Stadium is ‘only approved’ venue – GFA

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed that the Accra Sports Stadium is currently "the only approved" venue in the country for the Black Stars' 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The stadium is currently closed for rehabilitation as Greengrass Technologies works to bring the facility up to Confederation of African Football (CAF) standards.

Ghana are set to host The Gambia in their second Group C qualifier on September 27, with the GFA confident the pitch will be ready for the fixture.

“It’s one of the reasons why there is no domestic football at the Accra Sports Stadium at the moment," the FA’s Communications Director Henry Asante Twum told 3Sports.

"I’m very certain that before we play that game against The Gambia, the pitch will be ready. The only approved venue in Ghana today is the Accra Sports Stadium."

The Black Stars will begin their qualifying campaign away from home against Côte d’Ivoire on September 24 before returning to Accra to face The Gambia three days later.

Ghana is aiming to return to the Africa Cup of Nations after missing the 2025 tournament in Morocco, ending a run of qualification that had stretched back to 2004.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group C alongside Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia and Somalia in the qualifiers for the 2027 tournament.

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