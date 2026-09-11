Football | National

WAFU B WCLQ: Ampem Darkoa Ladies seek replay of final after game went into penalties instead of extra time

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  11 September 2026 11:06am
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Ghana Women's Premier League champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, have filed a protest at WAFU B and CAF following their Women's Champions League qualification final defeat to Edo Queens.

Ampem Darko are seeking a replay of their final game against Nigeria’s Edo Queens after the match went straight to penalty shootout instead of extra time following a draw after 90 minutes.

The two teams played out a 2-2 draw against the Nigerian champions and were expected to play an extra 30 minutes to determine the winner.

However, the game moved straight into the penalty shootouts, where the Ghanaian side lost 4-1, handing Edo Queens the trophy and sealing a slot to play at the CAF Women's Champions League.

According to the club, they were preparing substitutes for the next phase of the game but were given a different directive, which meant that those substitutions never happened.

Here is the full statement released by the club on Friday, September:

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