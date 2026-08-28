WAFU B WCLQ: Ampem Darkoa Ladies book semis spot with win over AS Garde Nationale

Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies booked a place in the semifinals of the 2026 WAFU B Women's Champions League Qualifiers following their win on Thursday evening.

Ampem Darkoa defeated Niger outfit AS Garde Nationale with a 4-0 scoreline to make it two wins in their first two games.

Nancy Amoh opened the scoring for the Nana Mma in the 23rd minute after beating the offside trap and striking the ball into the top corner of the net to give her side the lead.

The lead was doubled in the 39th minute when Milot Pokuaa finished off a well-worked team goal to slot home for her first goal for the club since arriving on loan from Hasaacas Ladies.

Charles Anokye's side went into the break with a two-goal lead, but they were far from finished.

After the recess, Ampem Darkoa Ladies continued to create chances in a bid to extend their lead but were unable to make them count.

With nine minutes until the end of the game, Patricia Adjei netted the third goal of the game after a great piece of skill by Gloria Adomako on the right wing.

The game was eventually put to bed by Priscilla Okyere in added time. The veteran midfielder lofted the ball over the AS Garde Nationale goalkeeper after receiving a pass from Milt to make it 4-0.

The win seals Ampem Darkoa's position in the semifinals of the competition ahead of their final group game against Edo Queens, who handed ASEC Mimosas their second defeat in the group.

Their final group game is on August 30.

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