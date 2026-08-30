WAFU B WCLQ: Ampem Darkoa Ladies come from behind to beat Edo Queens

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies wrapped up their group campaign at the ongoing WAFU B Women's Champions League Qualifiers with victory over Edo Queens.
Ampem Darkoa Ladies came from a goal down to seal a 2-1 victory in their final group game to finish top of Group B.
Both teams came into the fixture on six points and knowing a win would see them secure top spot in the group.
The Nigerian champions had beaten ASEC Mimosas in their previous game, while Ampem Darkoa claimed a win over Niger's AS Garde Nationale.
It was the Nigerian side that took the lead in the opening half and continued to dominate after going ahead but were unable to add to their lead.
The first half ended in favour of Edo Queens.
After the break, the Nana Mma turned on the style.
Rebecca Asamani scored an equaliser for the Techiman-based side just at the start of the second half.
After drawing level, Ampem Darkoa began the search for the winner. They eventually found it in the 78th minute through Milot Pokuaa.
The Hasaacas Ladies loanee scored from a direct free kick to give Charles Anokye's side the lead for the first time in the game.
Ampem Darkoa were able to hold on to take all three points which takes them top of the group.
They will face host team USFA in the semifinals, hoping to get a place in the final.
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