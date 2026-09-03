WAFU B WCLQ: Ampem Darkoa Ladies thrash Dynamique FC to reach final 

Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies sealed a place in the final group the 2026 WAFU B Women’s Champions League Qualifiers on Wednesday.

They advanced into the final following a healthy win over Benin’s Dynamique FC in the semifinals.

Milot Pokuaa scored a brace as Charles Anokye’s side returned to the final of the competition.

In what was a one-sided half, Ampem Darkoa almost took the lead in the first minute of the game but Milot’s shot was saved by the goalkeeper.

The Nana Mma eventually broke the deadlock in the 16th minute of the game after playing out from the back.

Milot was then put through on goal and made no mistake from close range as she gave her side the lead.

After scoring the opener, Milot then turned provider as she assisted Rebecca Assemani to make it 2-0 in the 28th minute.

Beline Nyarko put it on a plate for Gloria Adomako for her second goal of the tournament, having scored in the opening game.

Right after the break, the Benin side reduced the deficit with a great strike in the 47th minute to make 3-1 and give Dynamique FC a chance.

However, Milot was on hand to restore Ampem Darkoa’s three-goal lead as she scored a brace on the night.

Captain Victoria Bangui should have made it five before the end of the encounter but she missed from the penalty spot as the game ended 4-1.

Ampem Darkoa’s Ladies will now face Edo Queens of Nigeria in the final on Saturday, September 5, in a repeat of the last Group B fixture.

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