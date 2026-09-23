Save Nations Foundation donates learning materials to Nooria Islamic Basic School, calls for more support

Save Nations Foundation (SNF), a non-governmental organisation, has donated exercise books to Nooria Islamic Basic School in Accra as part of efforts to improve teaching and learning in underserved communities.

The donation is intended to give pupils access to essential learning materials while easing some of the financial pressure on parents and guardians as schools reopen.

Presenting the exercise books to the school, Co-Executive Founder and Country Director of SNF, Isaac Kofi Dzokpo, said the Foundation considers education a critical tool for breaking the cycle of poverty and creating opportunities for children.

He said SNF would continue to complement the efforts of government and other stakeholders to ensure that children, regardless of their social or economic backgrounds, have access to basic educational resources.

Mr Dzokpo said the decision to support Nooria Islamic Basic School followed an appeal from a staff member, Madam Gladys Katu, who drew the Foundation’s attention to the needs of pupils.

“Following a call from Madam Gladys Katu, a staff member of Nooria Islamic Basic School, we decided to come to the aid of the school. This is not a nine-day wonder. We promise to return and support the school in diverse ways to help enhance teaching and learning,” he stated.

He noted that inadequate access to basic learning materials could affect pupils’ participation in classroom activities.

Mr Dzokpo therefore called on corporate organisations, philanthropists, NGOs and other stakeholders to support initiatives that expand educational opportunities, particularly for children in underserved communities.

He stressed that investment in education should be seen as an investment in Ghana’s future.

He also reaffirmed SNF’s commitment to expanding its educational and humanitarian interventions to reach more vulnerable children and communities.

Co-Executive Founder of SNF, Samuel Osei, said the organisation would continue to build partnerships with government institutions, development partners, corporate organisations and other stakeholders to address challenges affecting children and vulnerable groups.

He said sustainable development requires collective action and pledged that the Foundation would continue implementing programmes aimed at improving the well-being of less-privileged people.

Receiving the exercise books on behalf of the school, Assistant Headteacher Madam Dorcas Dennis expressed appreciation to SNF for meeting the pupils' needs.

She described the donation as timely, saying the exercise books would support pupils in their academic work while providing some relief to parents and guardians.

Madam Dennis said improving educational outcomes requires support beyond teachers and school authorities.

She appealed to individuals, philanthropists, corporate institutions, and NGOs to assist the school with its infrastructure and logistical needs, creating a more conducive environment for teaching and learning.

She also encouraged other organisations and individuals to emulate the gesture by Save Nations Foundation and support initiatives aimed at improving educational opportunities for children.

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