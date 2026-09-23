MoMo Fintech Lab attracts close to 1K entries from innovators across, applications end on Sept 30

MobileMoney Fintech Ltd (MMFL) has received over 990 entries from innovators across Ghana for the 2026 MoMo Fintech Lab, signalling strong interest in developing practical solutions for the country’s digital financial services sector. Applications remain open until September 30.

The nationwide innovation programme identifies, mentors and supports innovators to turn technology-driven ideas into practical, commercially viable solutions that address everyday challenges, expand financial access and strengthen Ghana’s digital economy.

Of the over 990 entries received, 56 per cent fall under Everyday Payments and Financial Access, the largest of the four innovation tracks. Business and Merchant Growth Tools accounts for 17 per cent, followed by Trust, Security and Digital Identity at 15 per cent, and Future of Finance and Connected Ecosystems at 12 per cent.

The entries span different stages of development: 374 submissions (37.8 per cent) are at the concept stage, 341 (34.4 per cent) are at the idea stage, 156 (15.8 per cent) are prototypes, and 119 (12.0 per cent) are minimum viable products (MVPs). Regionally, Accra accounts for 63 per cent of entries, Kumasi for 26 per cent, and Tamale for 11 per cent.

Commenting on the response, Shaibu Haruna, Chief Executive Officer of MobileMoney Fintech LTD, said, “The response so far is encouraging. Receiving nearly 1,000 submissions demonstrates the depth of Ghana’s innovative talent and a strong appetite for developing solutions to real-world challenges.

"We are particularly encouraged by ideas that seek to make payments and financial services more accessible, support businesses and merchants, and strengthen the wider digital economy. We invite more innovators to apply before the September 30 deadline and bring forward ideas with the potential to create meaningful impact.”

Following the application stage, selected applicants will take part in zonal bootcamps and hackathons in Tamale, Kumasi and Accra, where they will receive training and pitch their ideas to expert panels. Successful participants will then progress to a mentorship lab for further guidance and support to refine their solutions.

The programme will culminate in a National Demo Day, where finalists will showcase their solutions and compete for cash awards of up to GHS100,000, as well as digital devices and other support to advance their work.

Beyond the awards, selected participants will gain technical, leadership and commercialisation skills, mentorship, industry exposure and access to networks designed to help them develop scalable, sustainable solutions.

Innovators can apply free of charge through the MoMo App before September 30 by following these steps:

• Download or open the MoMo App.

• Log in with your MoMo number and PIN.

• Select the MoMo Fintech Lab banner on the home page.

• Complete and submit the application form with your individual or team details.

Launched on August 12, the MoMo Fintech Lab identifies, mentors and supports innovators developing solutions that address everyday challenges and contribute to Ghana’s digital financial services ecosystem.

The programme is organised in partnership with the Bank of Ghana, with support from ecosystem partners including GCB Bank, Hubtel, appsNmobile, Zenith Bank, First National Bank, Blue Penguin, Korba, Fidelity Bank, Afrifanom (VaMiJo) and JUMO.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.