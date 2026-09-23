Audio By Carbonatix
One of South Africa's highest-ranking police officers has been charged with sexual offences at a brief appearance at a court north-west of Johannesburg.
The charges relate to allegations that Lt Gen Shadrack Sibiya sexually groomed a 16-year-old girl and raped an 18-year-old woman. He is also facing a charge of trafficking, which could mean that others may be arrested in relation to this case.
The suspended deputy police commissioner, who was detained on Monday, has made no comment.
The 59-year-old is due to appear in court again on 29 September for a bail application. Prosecutors are expected to oppose bail.
The state has also requested that the court change the prison where Sibiya will be held in the meantime, as there are indications of a potential escape plan, the national broadcaster SABC reports.
The case comes as the police service is in the spotlight at a major public inquiry over allegations of corruption and collusion with criminals.
The inquiry, known as the Madlanga Commission, began last September and has heard accusations that Sibiya received a gift of 20 impalas from an alleged criminal kingpin in exchange for a police contract.
He denied the allegation.
Latest Stories
-
Save Nations Foundation donates learning materials to Nooria Islamic Basic School, calls for more support
28 minutes
-
From selling food to solving problems: How Esther Owusu Nkwantabisah rethought entrepreneurship
42 minutes
-
Explained: Ghana’s water plant deal that produced a $235m judgment debt instead of water for 500,000 people
54 minutes
-
High Cost of Domestic Airline Fares: Can government do something about it?
58 minutes
-
Inflation, cedi depreciation put BoG’s MPC under pressure as policy rate decision looms
1 hour
-
Lawyer denies Salomey Baffoe received money from ‘Ghana Jollof’ account operator
1 hour
-
Beyond politics: Why Kwame Nkrumah’s ideals still matter for today’s leaders
2 hours
-
Top South African policeman charged with sexual offences
2 hours
-
More than 170,000 respiratory cases recorded in haze-choked Indonesia
2 hours
-
Narrowed space, intolerance – Sammy Crabbe says NPP is driving talented members away
2 hours
-
We’re not analytical enough – Sammy Crabbe calls for data-driven decision-making
2 hours
-
Tonto Dikeh celebrates Bobrisky as birthday tribute sparks online reactions
2 hours
-
Peter Okoye tells court he received over $800,000 in P-Square royalties
3 hours
-
I’ve never had problems with artistes – Rema addresses alleged fight with Davido
3 hours
-
I was mocked for getting pregnant out of wedlock as pastor’s daughter – Davido’s baby mama
3 hours