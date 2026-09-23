Top South African policeman charged with sexual offences

One of South Africa's highest-ranking police officers has been charged with sexual offences at a brief appearance at a court north-west of Johannesburg.

The charges relate to allegations that Lt Gen Shadrack Sibiya sexually groomed a 16-year-old girl and raped an 18-year-old woman. He is also facing a charge of trafficking, which could mean that others may be arrested in relation to this case.

The suspended deputy police commissioner, who was detained on Monday, has made no comment.

The 59-year-old is due to appear in court again on 29 September for a bail application. Prosecutors are expected to oppose bail.

The state has also requested that the court change the prison where Sibiya will be held in the meantime, as there are indications of a potential escape plan, the national broadcaster SABC reports.

The case comes as the police service is in the spotlight at a major public inquiry over allegations of corruption and collusion with criminals.

The inquiry, known as the Madlanga Commission, began last September and has heard accusations that Sibiya received a gift of 20 impalas from an alleged criminal kingpin in exchange for a police contract.

He denied the allegation.

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