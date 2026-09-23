Tonto Dikeh celebrates Bobrisky as birthday tribute sparks online reactions

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has celebrated controversial socialite Bobrisky on his birthday with a heartfelt tribute and a N2 million cash gift.

Dikeh described Bobrisky as her “brother,” “anchor” and one of the most dependable people in her life.

She also presented him with a N2 million cheque, which she described as “breakfast money” for the birthday celebrant.

In her lengthy birthday message shared on Instagram, the actress recalled how Bobrisky stood by her during a difficult period.

According to her, when she told Bobrisky that it was “time for war,” he did not hesitate or ask questions.

She said his response was: “How far are we going to fight?”

Dikeh said such loyalty and willingness to stand by a friend without hesitation were rare and irreplaceable.

However, her choice of words in the birthday tribute has sparked reactions online.

The actress repeatedly referred to Bobrisky using male pronouns and terms such as “man” and “brother.”

She ended her tribute with the statement: “This is BOB MY FRIEND IN WHOM I AM PLEASED.”

Her post generated mixed reactions from social media users, with some focusing on her decision to describe Bobrisky in male terms, while others praised her loyalty to their friendship.

Reacting to the tribute, Bobrisky simply wrote: “Thank you mama

A social media user, @veryblackmanofph, wrote: “I am satisfied ‘brother’ and ‘man.’ God bless him for us 🙏🏼.”

@avalon_of_imo, commented: “Hope she will not reject it for misgendering her.”

@lash.cribng praised Dikeh’s loyalty,“One thing I love Tonto is her loyalty to those she loves… She wouldn’t deny you even in a new crowd… I pray Bob will find his way to Christ soon. Jesus loves him and we do as well… one day the kingdom of heaven will celebrate on his behalf.

Another user, @wuraola_arik, wrote: “Automatically, you will always remember who was there when you needed help. Who stood by you when others left. Who fought that dangerous battle with you.”

@evelyn_omosigho added: “I have no doubt, never met him…buh with his social media posts you would tell bob is a good person.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.