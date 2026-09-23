Wherever there is money laundering, it is linked to terrorism – Ntim Fordjour warns over drug crisis

Ranking Member of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, Rev Ntim Fordjour, has warned that Ghana’s growing drug-trafficking crisis could expose the country to serious national security threats.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Tuesday, the Assin South MP said the drug trade, money laundering and terrorism were closely connected.

“Wherever there is drugs, there is money laundering, and wherever there is money laundering, it is linked to terrorism,” he said.

He warned that Ghana was entering a vulnerable position as major drug consignments continued to be linked to the country.

“Wherever you find, you know, drug trafficking, methamphetamine, and cocaine in the over a billion-dollar bracket, you are now getting into a state of vulnerability, where these non-state elements, these terrorists, that’s what they feed on,” he said.

His comments come amid growing concern over major narcotics seizures linked to Ghana.

French customs recently seized nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine at the Port of Dunkirk. The consignment, concealed in a container of plastic waste, had departed Ghana. The seizure was valued at more than US$260 million.

The development followed other major seizures linked to Ghana, including the more than US$350 million cocaine haul intercepted at Pedu Junction in March 2025.

The Minority has said high-profile drug seizures linked to Ghana in less than two years have exceeded US$1 billion. It has consequently petitioned the Speaker to recall Parliament for an emergency inquiry.

Mr Fordjour said Parliament had already secured more than the required 15 per cent of MPs to trigger the recall process under Article 112(3).

“Yes, we got more than 15%. So the Speaker is expected to quickly issue a notice of recall for us to have an emergency recall, to constitute a committee, a bipartisan committee in Parliament, to dig into it, have a full inquiry into it, a transparent inquiry, so that we will be able to offer solutions.”

He said the petition, signatures and memorandum had been filed with the Speaker and receipt acknowledged.

“He has acknowledged receipt, and so consequent upon that, our expectation is that within the shortest possible time, that notice of recall,” he said.

Mr Fordjour also criticised the government’s response, arguing that no agency head had been removed despite the scale of the controversy.

“No, the government hasn’t acted. Who has been fired? Has there been any agency head fired in the value chain? No.”

He called for stronger leadership and decisive action.

“And so, we need strong leadership, and we need President Mahama on his return from UNGA to act decisively, and to act as a leader who is fully aware of the repercussions of this cartel.”

He urged MPs to put national interest ahead of partisan considerations when Parliament reconvenes.

“They should come and not make it politics. They should have Ghana first, constituency first.”

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has also called for an urgent and coordinated national response to the narcotics threat, including deeper investigations into the networks behind major seizures.

Mr Fordjour said the scale of the drug problem required Ghana to confront its wider security implications before the situation worsened.

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