Minority demands full-scale probe into Ghana’s alleged emergence as narcotics transit hub

The Minority in Parliament is demanding a full-scale, independent parliamentary inquiry into what it describes as Ghana’s emergence as a narcotics transit hub.

The Minority says Ghana has repeatedly featured in major narcotics trafficking cases at home and abroad over the past 18 months.

In a statement signed by the Ranking Member on Defence and Interior, Rev. Ntim Fordjour, the Minority said high-profile narcotics seizures linked to Ghana under the NDC administration now exceed US$1 billion.

The statement cited several seizures on Ghanaian soil.

On March 4, 2025, the National Intelligence Bureau intercepted a tipper truck at Pedu Junction in Cape Coast carrying more than 3.3 tonnes of cocaine concealed beneath sand.

The consignment was reportedly being transported from Takoradi to Accra and had an estimated street value exceeding US$350 million.

A second consignment, estimated at 120 slabs of cocaine and valued at about US$150 million, was also intercepted along the Takoradi-Cape Coast highway.

On August 5, 2026, the Tema Regional Police Command seized 866 parcels of suspected cocaine concealed in sacks of gari at a warehouse within the Tema Harbour enclave. The consignment was valued at US$6.9 million.

The Minority also raised concerns over two unresolved incidents.

These include the landing at Kotoka International Airport around March 20, 2025, of aircraft alleged to have been carrying narcotics and undeclared US currency from Gran Canaria.

It also cited the July 2025 MV Sankofa affair, in which a vessel allegedly sailing under a forged flag was released after paying only a fraction of a nearly GH¢12 million fine, without a full inspection of its cargo.

The vessel was later arrested in Senegal carrying narcotics.

The Minority further cited foreign seizures allegedly linked to Ghana.

Australian customs authorities seized 320kg of methamphetamine valued at US$261 million from a charcoal consignment traced to Ghana on June 18, 2026.

On September 10, 2026, Reuters reported that French customs officers at Dunkirk seized nearly 3.9 metric tonnes of cocaine, valued at more than US$260 million, concealed in a container of plastic waste that had departed Ghana.

The Minority said the scale of the seizures raises questions about the volume of narcotics that could be moving through Ghana undetected.

It also criticised the progress of investigations into the local cases, particularly the Pedu Junction seizure.

“More than a year after the seizure, it is only the driver, a housemaid, and a small handful of peripheral suspects who have been arraigned and remain on bail,” the statement said.

It questioned why the financiers and high-profile dealers behind the US$350 million cocaine shipment remain unidentified and unpunished.

The Minority also accused key agencies of remaining silent over some of the incidents.

“Ghana’s port authorities have offered no public account of the Dunkirk seizure. NACOC has been conspicuously quiet. The Ghana Maritime Authority has never explained the irregular discount and release granted to the MV Sankofa,” it said.

The Minority is therefore demanding that sector ministers and heads of relevant agencies appear before Parliament.

It wants answers on the status of investigations, why prosecutions have allegedly targeted low-level couriers rather than financiers and principal traffickers, and who authorised the reduced fine and release of the MV Sankofa.

It is also demanding details of measures being taken to secure Ghana’s ports, airports and territorial waters against international drug cartels.

“Ghana’s international reputation, and the safety of our young people from the scourge of narcotics, cannot be held hostage to official silence or political convenience,” the statement said.

“The Minority will not relent until the truth is known and those found responsible are held accountable.”

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