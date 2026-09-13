Ghana’s narcotics crisis deepens as drug seizures linked to country top US$1bn – Minority

The Minority in Parliament has raised fresh alarm over what it describes as Ghana’s growing role as a transit hub for international narcotics trafficking.

Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee, Rev. Ntim Fordour, says high-profile drug seizures linked to Ghana under the NDC government now exceed US$1 billion in less than two years.

In a statement on Sunday, he cited a series of major seizures in Ghana and abroad, involving cocaine and methamphetamine consignments traced to the country.

On March 4, 2025, the National Intelligence Bureau intercepted a tipper truck at Pedu Junction in Cape Coast carrying more than 3.3 tonnes of cocaine concealed beneath sand.

The consignment, which was reportedly en route from Takoradi to Accra, had an estimated street value exceeding US$350 million.

A second consignment, involving an estimated 120 slabs of cocaine valued at about US$150 million, was also intercepted along the Takoradi-Cape Coast highway.

On August 5, 2026, the Tema Regional Police Command seized 866 parcels of suspected cocaine concealed in sacks of gari at a warehouse within the Tema Harbour enclave. The consignment was valued at US$6.9 million.

Rev. Fordour also pointed to two unresolved incidents involving alleged narcotics trafficking.

These include the landing at Kotoka International Airport around March 20, 2025, of aircraft alleged to have been carrying narcotics and undeclared US currency from Gran Canaria.

He also cited the July 2025 MV Sankofa affair, in which a vessel sailing under a forged flag and liable to a fine of almost GH¢12 million was released after payment of only a fraction of the amount, without full inspection of its cargo.

The vessel was later arrested in Senegal carrying narcotics.

The Minority further cited international seizures linked to Ghana.

On June 18, 2026, Australian customs authorities seized 320kg of methamphetamine valued at US$261 million in a charcoal consignment traced to Ghana.

On September 10, 2026, Reuters reported that French customs officers at the port of Dunkirk seized nearly 3.9 metric tonnes of cocaine valued at more than US$260 million in a container of plastic waste that had departed Ghana.

Rev. Fordour said the scale of the seizures raises serious concerns about the volume of narcotics potentially moving through Ghana undetected.

He also questioned the progress of investigations, particularly the Pedu Junction case.

He said that more than a year after the seizure, only the driver, a housemaid, and a small number of peripheral suspects had been arraigned and remained on bail, while the financiers and high-profile dealers behind the US$350 million shipment remained unidentified and unpunished.

The Minority is therefore demanding a full-scale, independent Parliamentary inquiry into the incidents.

It wants the sector ministers and heads of relevant agencies summoned to Parliament to account for the investigations, the release of the MV Sankofa, and the measures being taken to secure Ghana’s ports, airports, and territorial waters.

“Ghana’s international reputation, and the safety of our young people from the scourge of narcotics, cannot be held hostage to official silence or political convenience,” Rev. Fordour said.

“The Minority will not relent until the truth is known and those found responsible are held accountable.”

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