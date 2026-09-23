We got more than 15% – Ntim Fordjour confirms support for Parliament recall over cocaine scandal

The Ranking Member of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, Rev. Ntim Fordjour, has confirmed that the Minority has secured more than the required 15% support to trigger a parliamentary recall over Ghana’s growing cocaine scandal.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Tuesday, the Assin South MP said the signatures, petition and memorandum had already been filed with the Speaker of Parliament.

“Yes, we got that and beyond, and we got more than 15%.”

Asked specifically whether the Minority had secured the required signatures, Rev. Fordjour said, “Yes, we got more than 15%.”

He said the documents were submitted last week and that the Speaker had acknowledged receipt.

“Oh yes, that was filed last week. The signatures, the petition, and the memo all went together last week. He has acknowledged receipt,” he said.

Rev. Fordjour said the Minority now expects Speaker Alban Bagbin to issue a notice recalling Parliament for an emergency sitting.

“Within this week, that notice of recall is expected. It must go,” he said, adding that the Minority expected Parliament to be recalled by the following week.

“Absolutely. But within this week, that notice of recall is expected.”

The move follows growing concerns over major narcotics seizures linked to Ghana.

The Minority has cited a series of seizures which it says have exceeded US$1 billion in value in less than two years.

These include the seizure of more than 3.3 tonnes of cocaine at Pedu Junction in March 2025 and the recent seizure of nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine at France’s Port of Dunkirk from a container that had departed Ghana.

The Minority says the developments raise questions about Ghana’s ports, customs controls, intelligence gathering and the fight against organised drug trafficking.

Rev. Fordjour said Parliament must establish the facts through a bipartisan inquiry.

“We need strong leadership, and we need President Mahama on his return from the UNGA to act decisively, and to act as a leader who is fully aware of the repercussions of this cartel.”

He said the proposed parliamentary process should produce practical solutions.

“We are interested in solutions that restore Ghana to its glory.”

He also urged MPs to approach the matter without partisan considerations.

“They should come and not make it politics. They should have Ghana first, constituency first.”

Rev. Fordjour further warned of wider security implications from drug trafficking, linking the trade to money laundering and terrorism.

“Wherever there is drugs, there is money laundering, and wherever there is money laundering, it is linked to terrorism.”

He said the scale of the seizures had pushed Ghana into a vulnerable position.

“Wherever you find, you know, drug trafficking, methamphetamine, and cocaine in the tune of over a billion-dollar bracket, you are now getting into a state of vulnerability, where these non-state elements, these terrorists, that’s what they feed on.”

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